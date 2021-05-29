Coronavirus penetrates overcrowded prisons in Thailand





BANGKOK: A wave of coronavirus passing through Thailand’s prisons has brought to the fore the overcrowded kingdom’s overcrowded penal system, where some inmates have less space to sleep than inside a coffin.

More than 22,000 people have tested positive inside prisons, where inmates living with animals have been encouraged to wear their masks even when sleeping.

Authorities have planned to grant early release to inmates with basic medical conditions and have announced funding for more testing and medical care in recent days.

But those behind bars say they have been kept in the dark about the seriousness of the blast.

“Prisoners have no knowledge to defend themselves,” said Somyot Prueksakasemsuk, a high-profile activist facing charges under the harsh royal slander law in Thailand.

Somyot was released on bail last month and told AFP he had not been tested for Covid-19 once during his 10-week detention.

He was not worried about contracting the disease while in prison because he had no idea about the level of risk.

“But after that I am very scared (for everyone still inside) … if you are inside the prison you are in danger, it is inevitable,” he said.

The prison blast in Thailand has skyrocketed from just 10 cases publicly announced a month ago and sparked growing public concern as a handful of prominent activists contracted the disease.

Among them was student leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, who helped lead a series of rallies last year calling for political reforms in the kingdom and which came out positive after she was released on bail.

The Thai prison population was about 311,000 earlier this year, the International Federation for Human Rights said – more than two and a half more than the system’s official capacity.

Four inmates in five are serving drug charges because of harsh anti-narcotics laws that could see offenders inmates for a decade for possessing just a few methamphetamine pills.

Many cells are so full of bodies that some prisoners are only half a meter (less than two meters) wide.

“This is less space for a body than inside a coffin,” Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin told local media in February.

Officials have tested more than 36,000 inmates in recent weeks and have begun distributing Covid vaccines to inmates and prison staff.

Somsak said he was considering ways to grant early release to prisoners with basic medical conditions, possibly through a royal pardon.

Even if the plan continues, inmates will have to perform a quarantine before returning home.

“For us to bail someone out or do something, it has to be done properly,” Somsak told reporters Monday. “We can not allow them to spread infections.”

Rights groups say the plan needs to go further and called on authorities to also release non-violent offenders in order to reduce overcrowding.

“Authorities need to reduce the banned population … of those held on politically motivated charges or minor offenses,” said Brad Adams of Human Rights Watch.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos