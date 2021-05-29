Juan-ruled Myanmar faces shortage of money, rising prices





Myanmar is facing a shortage of cash and rising prices for goods and services under military rule, with people pulling their savings from banks out of concern for the future, on the one hand, and the junta limiting the money supply for remove inflation, in other Four months into military rule since a Feb. 1 coup that toppled the Aung San Suu Kyi-led civilian government, and with a weakening local currency, the junta has yet to give up economic problems accelerated by the seizure of power. People line up in front of automation machines to withdraw money in Yangon on May 18, 2021, as prices soar on the eve of political unrest sparked by the February military coup in Myanmar. (Kyodo) == Kyodo In the country’s largest city Yangon, essential items for those waiting in line for their ATM turns include a chair, water, breakfast, snack and a hand fan. People are also forming long lines outside the banks every day before dawn, which takes hours at a time to get money. The country’s financial institutions were paralyzed in the early days of military rule after bank employees and others refused to report to work as part of growing civil disobedience movements. Financial institutions have begun to resume operations gradually, but the junta has maintained restrictions on the amount of withdrawals people can make, to prevent a bank run. Those who managed to withdraw money from their bank accounts have converted them into US dollars on the black market, or kept them under their mattresses, according to a financial industry source. Lack of cash has cast long shadows on corporate activities. A source at a Japanese clothing company complained that it is finding it difficult to pay its workers due to lack of cash. Lack of cash has also made it difficult for the military to pay soldiers on time, pushing some of them into looting, according to local media. While the junta may direct the country’s central bank to print more money to boost money supply, it is reluctant to take that path as there is a precedent in Myanmar in which rising commodity prices sparked major anti-government demonstrations. a diplomatic source said There is also speculation that the country’s money supply has been hit after a German company that had supplied the government with banknote materials that stopped doing so after the coup. Prices of gasoline and other types of fuel, as well as medicines, which all depend on imports, have risen. Considering the consequences of logistics disruptions after the coup, Hiromasa Matsuura, chief economist at Mizuho Research & Technologies Ltd., said commodity prices in Myanmar may have risen more than 10-15 percent overall. It has also not helped Myanmar’s currency, the kyat, lose 20 percent of its value against the dollar since the coup. A group formed by economists in the country’s public and private sectors who oppose military rule has noted that Burma’s economy has already shown signs of inflation due to a shortage of goods and currency devaluation. Related coverage: Japan allows the continued stay of Myanmar residents due to the coup Japan to allow 2 Myanmar uncle diplomats to stay after expiration of status American journalist detained by Burmese security forces







