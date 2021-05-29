Burning MV X-Ppress Pearl with chemicals on board could cause acid rain in Sri Lanka: Report

In addition to 325 tonnes of fuel, the MV X-Press Pearl had approximately 1,486 containers of hazardous nitric acid.

There may be light acid rain due to nitrogen dioxide emissions from the Singapore-flagged cargo ship, which caught fire near Colombo beach last week, Sri Lanka’s highest environmental authority has warned, urging people be vigilant in case of bad weather

The cargo ship – MV ‘X-PRESS PEARL’ – was carrying a cargo of chemicals and cosmetics raw materials from Hazira to Gujarat at Colombo Port. It caught fire 9.5 nautical miles offshore in Colombo, where it was anchored off the Port of Colombo on May 20th.

In addition to the 325 metric tons of fuel in its tanks, the MV X-Press Pearl was loaded with 1,486 containers carrying about 25 tons of hazardous nitric acid.

“We observed that the Emission of Nitrogen Dioxide from MV X-PRESS PEARL was massive. With the emission of Nitrogen Dioxide gas in the rainy season, there may be light acid rain”, Dharshani Lahandapura, Chairman of the Environmental Protection Authority Marine (MEPA), was quoted as saying by newsfirst.lk news site on Friday.

Especially, people close to the coastal belt, should be vigilant and ensure that you are not exposed to rain these days, the official said.

MEPA said the fires have been brought under control to a large extent and the authority is taking all necessary measures to carry out the beach cleaning procedures as soon as possible to avoid the risks of pollution caused due to the fire in cargo ship.

The flame density is decreasing. Two tow ships are still engaged in firefighting missions and border calls. Ships from the Indian Coast Guard and tow boats from the Sri Lankan Port Authority and the Sri Lankan Navy are monitoring the situation, Lahandapura was quoted as saying in the report.

Lahandapura said they are closely monitoring the situation and there is no sign of any oil spill.

India on Tuesday sent ICG Vaibhav, ICG Dornier and Tug Water Lilly to help the Sri Lankan Navy put out the fire on the container ship.

India’s specialized pollution response vessel Samudra Prahari will arrive on Saturday to step up pollution control efforts, the Colombo newspaper reported on Friday.

Updating the joint firefighting efforts, the Indian High Commission here said that currently, heavy smoke has been observed only near the accommodation / superstructure area at the rear of the vessel and is being addressed, the report said.

Overall, the MV X-Press Pearl is currently rated as durable and has no problems with waterproof integrity.

External firefighting using foam and boundary seawater cooling along the entire length of the vessel on both sides is in progress and ongoing monitoring of the vessel withdrawal, list conditions and the presence of hazardous and harmful substances is being undertaken.

“The amount of combustible material on board is estimated to be limited. ICG vessels will continue to assess the situation and the decision to board or approach closer to the vessel will be taken after the fire has been completely extinguished and sufficient border cooling has been undertaken. , said the Indian mission.

The High Commission said the containers that fell from the ship were identified and the assessment of the navigation safety threat has already been carried out and shared with the relevant Sri Lankan authorities, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Navy Commander Nishantha Ulugetenne on Friday said there is no threat of the ship breaking into two and the ship is now largely stable.

The ship’s 25 crew members – of Indian, Chinese, Filipino and Russian nationalities – were rescued on Tuesday after a ‘fire alarm’ was sent.

