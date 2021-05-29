Twitter is creating a smoke screen of victims to evade Indian law and stay irresponsible-India News, Firstpost

The California-based company, which can not even ensure that its own conservative employees are free to express their views, whose commitment to freedom of expression is inconsistent, vague and cynical opportunistic, is swearing with the principles it usually violates.

Responding to a Delhi Police announcement seeking cooperation from Twitter in investigating congressional tool controversies, the social media firm said Thursday: We will continue to adhere strictly to the principles of transparency, a commitment to empower every to serve and to protect freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law “.

I spilled the coffee. Almost Twitter claiming to be the custodian of free speech is the Taliban defending the rights of women in Afghanistan, or the Communist Party of China defending the rights of Uighur Muslims. Her black comedy.

There are two things under discussion. One, Twitters moves to intervene and disrupt India’s domestic politics and two, its refusal to comply with India’s new Mediation Guidelines, referred to as IT rules, designed to regulate high technology, for seek legal and public accountability from the platforms and ensure that public complaints are addressed. Twitter is not only standing against the rules, but is also doing so on grounds that are unclear.

The purpose is clear. The international tech giant considers itself a super sovereign who follows its own rules and seeks to reserve the right to act as an arbitrator and judge of the FoE in India, challenging the writings of a sovereign republic. Twitter is hardly alone in this behavior, but her actions in India have been more brazen compared to the behavior of her colleagues. Google, for example, has indicated that it will comply with local laws. The full statement posted by Twitter through a series of tweets starting from 1.04 on May 27 is worth reading.

Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proved vital to public speaking and a source of support for people during the pandemic. https://t.co/9oDbVM6IjM To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) May 27, 2021

Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proved vital to public speaking and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by the principles of transparency, a commitment to empower every voice in service and to protect freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law. Right now, we are concerned about recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve. We, along with many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns about the use of police intimidation tactics in response to the implementation of our Global Terms of Service, as well as the essential elements of the new IT rules. We plan to advocate for changes to the elements of these regulations that impede free, open public conversations. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian government and we believe it is critical to adopt a cooperative approach. Responsibility is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry and civil society to protect the interests of the public.

Were particularly concerned about the requirement to make an individual (compliance officer) criminally responsible for content on the platform, the requirements for proactive monitoring, and the blanket authority to request information about our clients. This is a dangerous move that is contrary to open, democratic principles.

Shortening arrogance, challenge, confusion, half-truths, lies and grandeur, Twitters argument is mostly moral. This is a problem because Twitter does not have any moral authority. It is part of a large US-based technology group retrieve user data for profits and promotes censorship at home while seeking blanche cards abroad often acting in violation of the laws of the country where it operates.

However, this moral argument is a smoke screen. No one expects morale, justice or even consistency from Twitter, a lucrative private company that responds only to its board of directors a total amount 10 individuals sitting in the US Freeshte is free to inconsistently apply its so-called principles and has no obligation to ensure justice or uphold freedom of expression on its platform. As a private entity, it can also act in line with its ideological agenda. It makes no sense to accuse Twitter of hypocrisy if it discriminates against conservative voices.

However, even as a private company, Twitter cannot do itwhatever he likeson its own platform. As author and investor Harsh Madhusudan pointed out during a conversation at the Clubhouse on the issue, a restaurant in the US cannot claim immunity from the law if it refuses to accept African-Americans within its premises. Even a multinational private firm must operate within the cultural environment of the land where it is located, obey local laws, and pay taxes.

What Twitter can not do, then, is to behave as an autonomous body within India and seek to evade the rules and regulations of the Indian legal system by citing allegiance to the universal, highest principles of transparency, empowerment, freedom of speech. expression or privacy. This is just an appropriate avoidance of responsibility.

In order to seek safe harbor protection from any criminal liability in India, Twitter must be a SIGNING new guidelines for the government of India and adhere to the fact that law making and policy formulations are the only prerogative of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform and has no place in dictating what the legal policy framework should be of India, as the IT ministry presented in a statement.

Compliance with Rule 4 (2) of the Mediation Guidelines means that the tech giant, along with its Facebook and Google counterparts, must create tools to track the first creator of posts, tweets and texts within the country. As social media intermediaries, these firms should also assign Indian citizens to compliance roles (chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer), establish automated pornography removal processes, and establish mechanisms to respond to complaints and remove offensive content within 36 hours of receiving a legal order, as Living mint notes in a report.

Implied by the government in it communiqué issued on May 26, the day the new guidelines went into effect after the three-month period given to these social media brokers for compliance that non-compliance with these guidelines would deprive large technology firms of their secure port protection, provided them in Article 79 of the IT India Act and make them vulnerable to criminal proceedings or being sued for posts, comments and text messages from third parties using these platforms.

Reasonably reasonable on the part of the government, which is accountable to its electorate, to put pressure on these large tech firms to appoint resident officials for grievances and legal redress. As the government points out, rule empower ordinary users who become victims of defamation, ugly images, sexual abuse and the whole range of other abusive content in apparent violation of the law, to seek redress.

From the actions of Twitter and WhatsApp (which has taken the Indian government to court), it is clear that social media conglomerates are unwilling to accept the instructions and want to interfere in the law-making and justice-giving processes in India.

The full Twitters statement is a smorgasboard of mercy and victim that creates a smoke screen of morality and signaling virtue to stifle the debate over his opposition and to resist compliance with the guidelines. Twitter also whistles dogs over the safety of its employees and intimidation tactics, all classic lands, to draw the attention of fellow travelers in the Western media who, it hopes, will further its ideological propaganda.

When a company repeatedly refuses to appoint a nodal official to engage with the state, and its regional head claims to be just a sales authority, Delhi Police had little choice but to visit its premises to hand over notice, requesting that she co-operate the probe of the means. When Twitter intervened in the political debate and labeled some posts as manipulated media, it must have available incriminating evidence that led it to such interference. As the investigating authority of the ongoing case, Delhi Police is within its rights to seek cooperation with Twitters. In fact, failure to do so would have been the dismissal of the Delhi Police.

Like the Delhi Police declaration notes, the Managing Director of TCIPL was simply given a notice, not as an accused, but to participate in the investigation as Twitter claims to have been acquainted with certain facts. Law enforcement has accused Twitter of fabricating fabrication that is unfounded and misleading.

We should be concerned that a foreign company that has a large user base in India, does mining and data collection to follow the behavioral patterns and choices of its users, conducts business and makes money, refuses to obey the law of the land , troubled resorts, evasive maneuvers and clicked tropes to avoid engaging with the state and when pulled to it, the victim yells to escape guilt.

Twitter does not need to worry about freedom of expression or the right to privacy of the Indian public. Subject to reasonable restrictions, free speech is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, as is the right to privacy. But Twitter would do well to rid itself of the vain assumption that a US-based social media firm is able to negotiate constructive dialogue and a cooperative approach with the government of a sovereign, democratic republic to protect its interests. of the public who had voted him the ruling government to see its interests in the first place. Instead, he should simply comply with Indian laws and continue to do business, not try to obey.