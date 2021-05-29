The bride of the British billionaire was questioned about the death of the Belize official





The American bride of a British billionaire was being held in custody in Belize on Friday in connection with the death of a senior local police official, according to reports. Jasmine Hartin, who is married to the son of businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft, was dating Superintendent Henry Jemmott before being found dead by a bullet to the head on Thursday. Reported Daily Beast. The two were at a pier in San Pedro at 12:30 a.m. Friday – beyond police around the area’s COVID-19 – when they heard a gunshot, Police Commissioner Chester Williams told a news conference. according to Belize Channel 5 news. “After the investigation, police found the woman on a pier and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and in her wardrobe,” Williams told reporters. Jemmott’s body was found swimming in the waters near the pier. The weapon used was the Jemmotts service weapon, which was found at the scene, the commissioner said. Jasmine Hartin, the bride of businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft, has not been charged by local police. Linkedin The map was taken for questioning. She initially did not cooperate with investigators, but has since hired the former Belize attorney general to represent him, the article said. She has not been charged with a crime and police are still unsure whether Jemmott died from murder, suicide or an accidental gunshot wound, according to the report. Hartin, a U.S. citizen, reportedly lives in Belize with her husband Andrew Ashcroft, whose father once served as Belize ambassador to the United Nations and was the former vice-president of the UK Conservative Party, according to The Daily Beast. it LinkedIn profile says she is the director of lifestyle and experience at the recently opened Alaia Belize resort. Williams said the investigation will not be marred by high-pressure political pressure. “I can say emphatically that I have not received any call from anyone over me to direct us to deal with the matter in one way or another,” Williams said, according to the local station.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos