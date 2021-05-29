I’m not afraid anymore: Palestinians vow to fight expulsions in Jerusalem | News from the Israel-Palestine conflict

Conquered East Jerusalem The Jerusalem District Court postponed a decision this week on an appeal by seven Palestinian families, consisting of 44 people, facing eviction from their homes in the Batan al-Hawa area of ​​Silwan.

Palestinians say, however, that what they see as East Jerusalem Judaism, including deportations, will continue to be a matter of time.

The court delay on Wednesday followed an earlier ruling by the Magistrates’ Court that families, part of 19 families from Batan al-Hawa, be evicted from their homes to make way for Israeli settlers who claim they lived there before 1948 when the state of Israel was established.

The court will delay the decision because the situation in East Jerusalem is very tense now because of Palestinian families also facing deportation to Sheikh Jarrah and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Fakhri Abu Diab, head of the Silwans Land Protection Committee and Real Estate and a researcher on Jerusalem affairs, told Al Jazeera.

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken currently in the region, it is also not a good time to continue making Palestinians homeless, Abu Diab said.

However, the Israeli courts will eventually support the settlers in the future and the evictions will continue.

I’m not afraid anymore

Clashes erupted in Shekih Jarrah over the past few weeks as Palestinians protested the eviction of several families from their homes and clashed with Israeli security forces, resulting in many injuries and arrests.

Walid Husseini, the nephew of the late Faisal Husseini, who was the liaison representative of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the 1991 Madrid Conference peace talks, told Al Jazeera this time that the Palestinians would not surrender when the deportations resumed. .

The situation on the ground is similar to that during the first Intifada as more Palestinians are being politicized and no longer afraid, said Hussein, a former journalist who took part in the first Palestinian uprising.

They have relinquished powerless Palestinian Authority just as they previously relinquished the corrupt Palestinian leadership of the PLO.

They understand that they have to take matters into their own hands as the international community will not put pressure on Israel.

The Palestinians’ fear of Judaism in East Jerusalem seems to be supported by facts on the ground and Israeli claims that Jerusalem will remain united and the capital of Israel forever.

The Israeli eviction of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem has been an ongoing process over the years followed by periods of calm and delays as international criticism grew and pressure on Israel increased.

The Israeli organization Peace Now said the planned evictions were part of broader plans by Israeli settler movements, in coordination with Israeli authorities, to evict about 100 families from Batan al-Hawa, based on ownership claims before 1948.

A number of settlers living in the area before 1948 were financially compensated by the Israeli government.

However, under Israeli law, Palestinians displaced from West Jerusalem and other areas within the internationally recognized Israel Green Line are not eligible for compensation, nor do they have legal rights to reclaim their land.

Stop any solution

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said pending evictions were part of Israeli legislation, including specific laws facilitating the acquisition of property for the establishment of Israeli settlements.

A follow-up study by OCHA in 2020 found at least 218 Palestinian families in East Jerusalem had filed deportation cases against them, most initiated by settlement organizations, placing 970 people, including 424 children, at risk of displacement.

Most of the new cases were identified in the Batan al-Hawa area of ​​Silwan, which remains the community with the highest number of people at risk of displacement due to ongoing eviction cases, said OCHA.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a recent report, said that the Israeli authorities should immediately and completely cease all placement activities in [occupied Palestinian territories] including East Jerusalem, review the implementation of some Israeli laws that have been used as a basis for evicting Palestinians from their properties in East Jerusalem and prohibiting destruction and forced evictions.

The Judaism of East Jerusalem goes beyond the expulsions that have taken place and those that are planned.

According to the UN, Palestinians are struggling to obtain building permits and can only build in 15 percent of occupied East Jerusalem, even though they make up 40 percent of its population, while 30 percent of East Jerusalem is earmarked for building illegal Israeli settlements.

The Jerusalem City Hall bureaucracy restricts the Palestinian building by repeatedly refusing to draw up detailed urban construction plans a prerequisite for obtaining building permits for Palestinian neighborhoods, the Israeli rights group BTselem said.

The declaration of parts of the East Jerusalem National Park further restricts Palestinian access and so far four national parks have been declared in the occupied part of the city.

Revocation of residence

Israeli policy in East Jerusalem was directed at pressuring the Palestinians to leave, thus forming a geographical and demographic reality that would thwart any future attempt to challenge Israel’s sovereignty there, BTselem said.

Palestinians fleeing East Jerusalem, because of this policy or for other reasons, risk losing their permanent residence and the social benefits of the escort, the organization said.

Since 1967, Israel has revoked the permanent residence of some 14,500 Palestinians from East Jerusalem in such circumstances.

OCHA said Israeli measures have increasingly disrupted East Jerusalem, once at the center of political, commercial, religious and cultural life for the Palestinian population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, from the rest of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Muhammad, a teacher from Silwan who did not want his full name published, told Al Jazeera that the Israelis were making life extremely difficult for Palestinians in East Jerusalem occupied by mass arrests, indiscriminate attacks at night and checkpoints. around the city.

I’m scared for my family and will not let my kids, especially my boys, go too far on foot, so I insist on driving them everywhere, he said.

The rest of the time I make sure they stay home, and to be honest with you I am very afraid for the future of my children.