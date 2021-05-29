The Assam government decides to increase the daily wage of tea garden workers by 38





The government led by Assam Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday decided to increase the daily salary of tea garden workers in the state by 38 The decision was made at a meeting of representatives of various tea bodies, including Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, with Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. As for the movement, the workers in the Brahmaputra Valley region of the state were receiving 167 every day as wages would be received 205. The daily wage of workers in the Barak Valley will increase 145 to 183 In February this year, ahead of state assembly polls, the previous BJP government had increased the daily wages of tea garden workers by 50 bringing it 217 in the Brahmaputra Valley and 195 in the Barak Valley. The move was stopped by the Gauhati High Court in March following a petition by the Indian Tea Association, the largest tea producers organization in India, and 17 others. The new government vowed to raise wages with another 12, bringing it to 217 in the Brahmaputra Valley and 195 in the Barak Valley, as has been done with the previous order, after consultation with all stakeholders. The promise of an increase in the daily wages of tea garden workers was a major issue in the Assam poll this time around. While BJP proposed an addition 101 for the daily ration bringing it 318 in the Brahmaputra Valley, Congress had promised to increase daily wages in 365 if they would come to power.

