Eskom should not investigate the CEO for allegations of racism, the lawyer says





Chief Executive Officer Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Andre de Ruyter should not be subject to an investigation into allegations of racism filed by the dismissed chief procurement officer of the company, said a lawyer hired to make a decision on the conduct of the CPO. Setting up the investigation in response to allegations made by CPO Solly Tshitangano, the Eskom board demonstrated "weakness", said Lawyer Nazeer Cassim in a decision leading to Tshitangano's dismissal on 28 May. Cassim found CPO guilty of allegations related to a fuel and oil supply deal Econ Oil & Energy Ltd. which Eskom says was fraudulent. "The issue in this case is Eskom's interest and to allow the CPO to use racial overtones to undermine a proper investigation of the contracts awarded to Econ Oil and its conduct shows weakness on the part of the Eskom Board," said Cassim, a former judge. of the Supreme Court, said in his ruling, seen by Bloomberg. "The Eskom board is fragile, if not weak in the execution of its duties." Tshitangano had accused De Ruyter of racism because of the way Black suppliers at Eskom were allegedly treated. The squabble comes as Eskom struggles to service its debt pool of more than 400 billion rand ($ 29 billion) and supply enough electricity to meet the needs of the nation from its old and poorly maintained facilities. 'Common Sense' More from equality Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha declined to comment and Tshitangano asked questions by email to which he did not respond immediately. A parliamentary committee dropped its inquiry into allegations of racism filed against De Ruyter after the Eskom board began its own. "How on this basis can the Eskom Board evade its responsibility in dealing with real issues by appointing a commission of inquiry into racism in Eskom saves me," Cassim said. "He challenges common sense." The lawyer said Tshitangano tried to protect the business interests of Econ Oil. De Ruyter, in a swearing-in statement on March 29 in parliament, has previously accused Tshitangano of facilitating the 8 billion rand of new business with Econ Oil even though a legal investigation commissioned by Eskom found a alleged corrupt relationship between the sole director of Econ and shareholder, Nothemba Mlonzi and a former Eskom employee, Thandi Marah. An attorney for Econ Oil said the company could respond later. Marah did not respond to requests for comment. News24, a news site in South Africa, previously reported on aspects of the findings.







