Covid-19: Officials decide to make the first fully vaccinated region Noida India





Top Gutam Buddh Nagar officials in Uttar Pradesh on Friday decided to make it India’s first fully vaccinated region against coronavirus, according to officials. An explanatory call to the resolution was made by Suhas LY County Magistrate during a virtual meeting with senior health and district administration officials with Police Commissioner Alok Singh also present, they said. “DM Suhas LY called on all officials to fully engage to ensure the goal of complete vaccination of Gautam Buddh Nagar against Covid-19,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a press release. Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar is second only to state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination, but is first in terms of inoculated population ratio, according to the statement. Gautam Buddh Nagar has an estimated population of 21 loops, of which about 15 to 16 people need to be vaccinated. As of Friday, 5.71 lakh people in the district have been vaccinated, which is about 30 per cent of the total population targeted for vaccination, he added. The press release did not set any timeline for the target and the PTI phone call to the district judge went unanswered until the time this story was presented. The district, adjacent to Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 439 deaths and has 1,930 active cases of Covid-19, according to official figures updated as of Friday.

