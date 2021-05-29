India Inc. increases aid to health infrastructure





MUMBAI: India Inc. has stepped up its efforts to contribute to the country’s healthcare infrastructure on the eve of Covid’s second wave.

HDFC Bank, under its Parivartan program, will create and improve medical infrastructure nationwide to help fight coronavirus. The bank said it has committed Rs 100 crore as an initial amount to facilitate Covid in FY22. This is in addition to the $ 120 billion the bank spent on FY21.

The money will be used to set up 20 oxygen plants attached to hospitals, three 100-bed Covid care facilities, isolation centers and to provide medical equipment and supplies to over 200 hospitals across the country.

The Piramal Foundation said it will invest Rs 100 crore to facilitate Covid in partnership with NITI Aayog. This initiative will reach over 1.2 lakh people in 4 districts of Maharashtra and 20 lakh people across the country. It will also set up 100 Covid care centers in tribal and rural blocks across India that currently have poor access to health services.

The initiative aims to provide home care support to patients $ 20 for asymptomatic cases, with mild symptoms to reduce the pressure on the congested health system.

The chemical company UPL also announced that it has set up oxygen plants at eight hospitals in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, UP and Delhi. The company converted four of its nitrogen production plants in Gujarat to produce and deliver oxygen to four hospitals in Gujarat and UP.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos