



TOTTENHAM, Australia Bad smell hits you first, pungent, moldy and rotten. Then you hear them: a sound like the waves of the ocean, or the rain hitting the concrete. And the occasional crack. The horror lurking in the darkness is a crowd of thousands of mice huddling above, around and inside a wheat bunker on the Fragar Families farm seven hours west of Sydney, Australia. After a long and painful drought, rats are destroying families first harvesting well in years and risking another, putting their business on the brink of extinction. Their farm is just one of thousands along the country’s eastern cereal belt struggling with what locals call the worst mouse plague in living memory, with major repercussions both in the fields and in rural communities.

Like watching mice eat your future, said Kathy Fragar, 51.

For what has been half a year but felt for many as an eternity, rodents have chewed a piece of land across southern Queensland, New South Wales and northern Victoria, the first side of the good fortune of resting in a drought a times in a century. In addition to swallowing the crops, they bit people into their beds, got out of the air conditioning units and scratched the equipment. They have eaten the chicken fingers on their pencils. They are to blame as whole cities have lost their phone reception and a house was burned. Mice have added unpleasant tasks to the routines of many people. Shopkeepers set traps and drown the rats they catch. Residents burn dead mice in backyard crematoria. Buyers clean the spill of flour on the floor from scratched packaging. Hospital staff place dispensers in waiting rooms in a largely fruitless attempt to mask the stench of rodent carcasses. At Fragars Farm, rats disperse when light hits them, sliding like a waterfall down the sides of a bright blue tarp and disappearing through holes and grass. For every visible mouse, there are many others under cover.

The familys grain bunker has been significantly reduced. Mice will not eat their way into all things if they dig too deep, they will drown. But Jeff Fragar, 55, said the family would be lucky to sell 500 of the 700 metric tons they had harvested. That could be $ 30,000 below. Other farmers were denied crops or returned from ports after mouse droppings were found. Some, like Terry Klante, who farms near Mr. Fragar, have protected rats with bait and fencing, but still maintain a night vigil, looking for signs of infection. For Mr. Fragar, the biggest concern is whether he can get wheat planted these years. The family is in the middle of the planting season. The rats will eat the seeds they produce now. But the longer they wait, the more they risk having a weaker culture, or no culture at all. A lobbying group, NSW Farmers, warns New South Wales could lose $ 1 billion worth of crops as producers cut their winter crops of wheat, barley and canola.

Weve had three years, where we did not even get our harvest on the ground due to drought, said Mr. Fragar. And we have a semi-reasonable year, which the rats are now destroying. If we do not get it again, Id say there will be luck here. The bank will not take us further. Australia suffers from a rat plague every decade or so. The current came after heavy rains last year that left farmers filling up with wheat. They gathered food for their animals and all that wheat gave the mice a perfect source of food. Changes in agricultural practices have also been a factor. Farmers burned reeds to clear the land. Over the past 15 years, they have begun planting new crops directly on old stalks, for environmental reasons. This has had the unintended consequence of creating more food sources and shelter for rats. These natural and man-made causes, along with the rapid breeding cycles of mice, they can have six to 10 offspring every three weeks or so have allowed their numbers to explode quickly into millions. At the same time, government assistance has been slow to reach. The New South Wales government recently announced a support package that includes a reduction in mouse bait and the lifting of the ban on the use of bromadiolone poison, which the state agriculture minister, Adam Marshall, said would be the equivalent of napalming minj.

In the small town of Tottenham, near the Fragars farm, residents say this rat plague is the longest they have lived. The coming winter of the southern hemisphere has slowed down the rats. Robert Brodin, who owns a store called Tottenham Rural Trading, said he had caught 30 or 40 mice in his shop each morning, but now only caught 15 or 20. But he has no confidence it will end soon. They said once they start eating each other, it will be over, but they have eaten each other since December and it is not stopping, he said. Steve Henry, whom the Australian government has labeled the leading expert on plague in country mice, said it was easier to predict the start of an outbreak than the end of one.

The scene he painted for the final denunciation was one of the harmful apocalypse. The end of the mouse plague tail, said Mr. Henry, arrives when there are many mice in the system; all interact with each other and the disease spreads rapidly. At the same time, they are running out of food, so they are turning to the sick and weak and attacking and eating their babies. He warned that if the rats survived the winter in large numbers, their population would explode again in the spring and cause even more damage. Until it is all over, the plague will continue to bring psychological damage to remote areas, where people mostly rely on themselves and often face obstacles with the mind that you take it in the chin and move on with it. Jo Randall, who lives about 75 miles south of Fragars, said she was in tears one morning as she thought about the extra work the rats were creating on an already arduous farm and home life.

The Randalls consider themselves lucky because they have been able to keep rats out of their fields, through bait and land burning.

But they live in an old house, full of small cracks and holes to be penetrated by rodent intruders. Even in the cold in the morning, she has to open the windows to lighten the wind. The signs of mice are all around: The phone case of Mrs. Randalls is chewed on the edges, the familys stereo system is ruined and there are many tooth marks on the handle of a pair of scissors on the counter. She thought the last point would be if rats ever got into her bed. But when it actually happened when she found feces on her good sheets at 10:30 am after an exhausting day she just sighed, removed the sheets and made the bed again. Once you resign for the fact that you will not win the battle, you will not get rid of them, she said. So you just do the best you can and just wait for it to finish.

