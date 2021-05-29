Where Myanmar sends its political prisoners





The prison was already full, its population was more than double its capacity of 5,000 people. The latest inmates include two American journalists and an Australian economic adviser. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have also been filled, some with new gunshot wounds. For 134 years, Burgu Insein has stood as a monument to brutality and authoritarian rule in Myanmar. Built by British colonizers to help subjugate the population, the pizza-shaped IECD became infamous for its harsh conditions and the torture of prisoners during half a century of military dictatorship. Now, with the Myanmar military back in control after a February 1 coup, the aging prison has become a central part of the ongoing crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in the Southeast Asian country. The junta has arrested more than 4,300 people since February, according to a rights group. The main destination was Insein, the most prominent of the 56 prisons.

Maybe aptly, her name sounds crazy. In interviews with The New York Times, a retired prison guard Insein and 10 former inmates painted a portrait of the horrific conditions and human misery in the infamous institution. Many say they fear a new generation of political prisoners will be forced to endure the same horrific treatment if the military is allowed to remain at the helm.

There are now more political prisoners than decades ago, said U Bo Kyi, who co-founded the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that served two terms at Insein in the 1990s. the army and restore democracy, these political prisoners will suffer like me. During the first period of military rule, from 1962 to 2011, the penal system often held thousands of political prisoners at the same time. In Insein, they were usually kept in cells with primitive sewage disposal and only thin blankets and a solid sleeping surface. They received slim, barely edible rations, with tendons and bones as a substitute for forged meat and rice with sand and small stones. Former political prisoners from that era say they were often beaten and sometimes burned, giving them electric shocks, forced to crawl through jagged cliffs and locked in dog stands. Investigators placed salt on the prisoner wound or held a plastic bag over his head until he died. The powerful military intelligence branch once held an interrogation center in Insein, summoning prisoners day or night for torture sessions. Prisoners would be placed on bars and beaten, sometimes to the point of unconsciousness, Amnesty International reported in 1995.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto Myanmar civilian leader who was arrested in the coup, spent time in Insein in 2003 and 2009. Win Tin, a journalist and co-founder of Ms.’s National League Democracy party. Aung San Suu Kyis, was there for 19 years before being released in 2008. (He died in 2014.) Both were jailed for their opposition to military rule. But even during the five years when Mrs. Aung San Suu Kyi led the Myanmar civilian government in a power-sharing deal with the generals, hundreds of political prisoners were locked up in Insein for insulting the army or government. Two Reuters reporters who uncovered a massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state were held there for more than 16 months. Today, more and more journalists are finding themselves behind the same prison walls. In March, authorities arrested Nathan Maung, a U.S. citizen, and Hanthar Nyein, co-founders of the Kamayut Media news website. Before arriving in Insein, they were held for weeks at a nearby interrogation center and severely beaten, burned, and forced to kneel on ice with their hands handcuffed behind them. Committee for the Protection of Journalists They are accused of undermining the army.

The abuse reported by their families in custody is unconscious, said Shawn Crispin, senior representative of Southeast Asian groups.

Another American journalist, Danny Fenster, the editor-in-chief of Myanmar border, was arrested Monday at Yangon airport while preparing to leave the country and sent to jail, the publication said. His wife said Friday she was waiting for permission to see him. On Friday, the State Department said it was deeply concerned about the detention of two American journalists and called on the regime to release them. Consular officials were not allowed to see Mr. Fenster. The detention of Daniel and Nathan, as well as the arrest and use of violence by the Burmese military against other journalists, constitutes an unacceptable attack on Burma’s freedom of expression, the State Department said, using the former Myanmars name. Yuki Kitazumi, a Japanese journalist who was accused of spreading false news, was held there before being deported in May. Others now in jail include Thura Aung Ko, the ousted minister of religious affairs and culture, and Sean Turnell, an Australian who was Ms. Aung San Suu Kyis’s economic adviser.

When Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi headed the civilian government, prison conditions gradually improved. Prisoners were allowed to watch television and have books. The International Committee of the Red Cross built a new facility for family visits. But the situation has deteriorated rapidly. After the coup, prisoners were barred from going outside or watching television, except for regime-controlled channels. Visits by family members have been interrupted and communication with the outside world has been restricted. Often, family members looking for arrested relatives find out if they are being held in the institution taking food for them and seeing if the prison accepts it.

Military courts are once again gathering inside the prison and are handing out harsh sentences. Conditions are now similar to pre-2010 conditions, said U Swe Win, co-founder and media editor Myanmar NOW. Mr. Swe Win served seven years in Insein and other prisons for distributing pamphlets and participating in a student protest.

For many recent inmates, sometimes the first stop is nursing who needs to be treated for injuries. The satirical poet U Paing Ye Thu of the clash was sent to Insein in 2019 for mockery of the generals. He was serving a six-year sentence when the military staged a February coup. Conditions worsened overnight, he said. High-profile arrestees arrived quickly, including ousted government officials. He saw about three dozen protesters injured, including several who had been shot, waiting for medical treatment. I was shocked, said Mr. Paing Ye Thu, a leader of the Peacock Belt Thangyat troupe, following his release under a general amnesty in April. I did not expect that so many people with gunshot wounds would be arrested and sent directly to jail.

The prison was built on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and currently holds about 13,000 inmates, most of them convicted criminals. Female prisoners are held in a separate building. A former guard, U Khin Maung Myint, who worked for 25 years in various prisons, including Insein in 1986 and 1987, said political prisoners were often tortured for minor offenses. If a piece of newspaper was found inside the cell, they tortured the prisoner and they fired the prison staff, he recalls. One purpose of the penal system is to break the spirit of the prisoners, said Mr. Bo Kyi, co-founder of the rights group for political prisoners. Some ex-prisoners have suffered lifelong trauma as a result, he said. Helping them is a goal of the organization, which has closely followed the killings and arrests since the coup. When you are a political prisoner, you have no basic human rights, not even basic prison rights, he said.

These are circumstances that U Gambira would rather forget. A leader of the 2007 monk-led protest movement sometimes called the Saffron Revolution, Mr Gambira spent more than six years behind bars, including time in Insein, where he said he was forced to watch while friends and brother his were trampled and the guards beaten. They punched and kicked them with military boots in front of me, said the former monk, who now lives in Australia. My brother lost two front teeth. While Inseins’s angry story has made Myanmar’s notable prison, Mr Gambira said the entire countries’ criminal system is overloaded with horror stories. For four months in a row in the remote Khamti Prison, he said, a metal rod was chained to his legs and his hands were handcuffed behind his back, causing constant pain and making it difficult to even relieve him. When he demanded his rights as a prisoner, he was injected with a fluid that caused great pain and made his body tremble uncontrollably until he was given an antidote, he said. Upon release, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. All prisons in Myanmar, he said, are a man-made hell on earth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos