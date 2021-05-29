17-year-old boy charged with murder after teenager ‘stabbed while defending girlfriend’





Rayon Pennycook is not a statistic and will not be remembered as such, says his family (Photo: PA) A teenager has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook, who was stabbed to death on the street. Rayon Pennycook was attacked in Corby, Northamptonshire, just before 7pm on Tuesday and died at the scene. He was told he had been drawn into a fight with other local boys after their girlfriends had fallen. A 17-year-old boy has now been charged with his murder and was due to appear in Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning. Two other boys, aged 15 and 17, have been released on bail pending further investigation. In a statement issued earlier this week, the Rayons family said they had been left devastated. They added: In fact, there are no words that can accurately describe the pain we are suffering. It is unbearable. He was just a boy, a 16-year-old boy with all his life in front of him.

Rayon, 16 years old, is understood to have intervened while his girlfriend got into a confrontation (Photo: PA)

Forensic officers at the scene on Constable Road, Corby (Photo: PA) He had hopes, dreams and aspirations and was in the process of applying for a profession, which would see him start the next chapter of his new life. Rayon is not a statistic and he will not be remembered as such he was a unique human being with a beating heart and loved so much by his mother, father, siblings, granddaughter, nephew and friends . Rayon had a big heart and made it clear every day how much he loved us all. Rayon Pennycook was a bright, kind, and creative young man who built strong relationships with many members of our student community and teachers at the Corby Business Academy. This tragic news will come as a shock to many people across the school community and Rayon will miss out a lot.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and will be tried in court today (Photo: PA)

Rayon was described as a bright, kind-hearted and creative young man (Photo: PA) More: Crime news

We understand that this will be disturbing news for our school community, especially those close to Rayon, and will provide welfare counseling and support through our counselors and local authority to all members of our school community. We are all going through the worst days of our lives and our hearts are completely broken. Artificial fabric, we are very proud of you and we will always miss you. The 11-year-old student was found to have been visiting a friend’s house when he was stabbed to death. A neighbor said sun: We heard that his girlfriend was involved in a scuffle and when he tried to stop her he was stabbed. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at our address weweews.metro.co.uk. For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







