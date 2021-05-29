With CAA rules appearing nowhere, the Center allows 5 states to implement religion-based citizenship

Text size:

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government issued a newspaper announcement Friday empowering authorities in 13 other districts in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to grant citizenship to minority communities coming from neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under the rules. existing.

However, this is not the first time state officials have been authorized to grant citizenship to minorities from neighboring countries. In 2018, the Modi government had empowered collectors and house secretaries of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The latest move also came as the Center requested more time earlier this month to draft the controversial rules of the Citizenship Change Act (CAA).

According to the announcement, collectors of the specified districts and house secretaries in Punjab and Haryana will be empowered to accept, verify and ultimately grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian applicants who come from all three countries. mentioned above.

In exercising the powers conferred by Article 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the Central Government thus instructs those powers which may be exercised by it, for registration as a citizen of India under Article 5, or for the granting of of the naturalization certificate under Article 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, in respect of any person belonging to the minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians also by the Collector, within which the jurisdiction that the applicant is usually resident, is stated in the notice.

18 months later, CAA rules still to be drafted

The five states are authorized to grant citizenship to minorities from neighboring countries under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship Rules, 2009, and not under the Citizenship Change Act, 2019 as the rules for the final law have not yet been drafted.

Earlier this month, the Modi government asked for an extension for the third time by Parliament to draft CAA rules due to the Covid pandemic.

The CAA was a key point in the BJPs manifesto in the recently concluded state elections in West Bengal and Assam.

Minister of Interior Amit Shah had said earlier this year that the rules will be drafted once the on-site vaccination is completed.

While the controversial law was passed in Parliament in December 2019 and announced in January 2020, the rules, which are necessary for its implementation, have not yet been drafted.

Usually, the rules for an act passed in Parliament must be notified within six months of its adoption.

According to the Manual for Parliamentary Work, statutory rules, regulations and bylaws will be drafted within a period of six months from the date on which the relevant statute enters into force.

If the ministries / departments are not able to draft the rules within the foreseen period of six months, they should request an extension of time from the Subordinate Legislation Committee stating the reasons for such an extension, which may not be more than a period of three months at a time, she adds.

According to the CAA, people from six religions Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Persian and Christian from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted citizenship if they arrive in India before 31 December 2014.

The amendment to this effect, which was passed in December 2019, had sparked protests across the country, as the Act was widely believed to be discriminatory against Muslims and an attempt to determine religion-based citizenship in India.

