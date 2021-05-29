Daily classes for primary school students from July 26

Johannesburg – Department of Basic Education says R grades up to 7 students will return to normal school from 26 July.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga issued the directives in a Government Gazette on Friday, setting out the issue of school attendance and the issue of suspending contact sports in public schools.

In terms of instruction, elementary school students (grades R through 7) should return to the traditional daily attendance and schedule model from July 26, 2021.

This provided that the differentiated risk adjusted strategy is implemented.

Based on the differentiated risk-adjusted strategy, schools for students with special educational needs (Grades R to 12) should also return to the traditional day-to-day attendance model from July 26, 2021, the department said.

The 2021 academic school calendar shows that the second school term was set to close on July 9th and reopen two weeks later, on July 26th.

A risk-adjusted differentiated strategy implies a school-based approach that is determined by the direction the COVID-19 pandemic is taking in the county municipality and country.

The paper also points out that when possible, a primary school, a school for students with special education needs that returns to the traditional schedule model and school hostels should be in line with social distance, minimum health and safety measures at COVID -19, as provided in these guidelines, DBE Standard Operating Procedure and Regulations.

Teaching and learning may take place outside the confines of a classroom, provided that all health and safety measures at COVID-19 are observed, as provided in these guidelines, the Standard Work Procedure and the DBE Regulations, and to ensure the safety of students. said the department.

They said the new guidelines should be implemented and read along with the temporary suspension of contact sports in schools, which was issued on May 27th.

The guidelines are the result of extensive research and consultation with stakeholders in the basic education sector.

The Council of Ministers of Education, the Committee of Heads of Departments of Education (HEDCOM), associations of school governing bodies, teachers ‘unions, principals’ associations (SAPA), the South African National Association for Special Education (SANASE) and organizations of civil society facilitated by the National Education Cooperation Trust (NECT) all had an opportunity to provide input which informed the Guidelines that were published.

The department appreciates the contribution of all stakeholders especially in managing the impact of the pandemic on education, the department said.

IOL