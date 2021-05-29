International
The one-minute meeting Modi-Mamata causes great controversy
When senior BJP leaders claimed it was the prime minister’s self who resisted her to stay away from the review meeting with Suvendu Adhikari, Congress Trinamool claimed the meeting with the Prime Minister personally was pre-arranged, but she was not given time as promised by ZKM.
The controversy began in the morning when an official from the PMO called Suvendu Adhikari and asked him to stay at the review meeting in Kalaikunda. Adhikari, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, arrived in Kalaikunda at 1pm shortly before the Prime Minister arrived.
Interestingly Mamata Banerjee announced from her review meeting in Hingalganj that she will not be able to stay in the review meeting but she will submit the assessment of the damage caused by the storm.
According to sources close to the state secretariat, the chief minister’s announcement comes after chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay confirmed that the prime minister had given her special time, but when she arrived in Kalaikunda she was forced to sit in a separate room and was informed how the meeting review has already started, she will have to wait.
Sources close to the prime minister said she insisted for a minute but was asked to wait. Mamata Banerjee then entered the review meeting, handed in the letter, and walked out.
This one-minute incident was enough to draw strong political consequences. Shortly after the meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was also present wrote, “At the Review Meeting by Prime Minister # CycloneYaas to assess the damage caused. CM and @MamataOfficial officials did not attend. Boycotts such as in line with the constitution and federalism. Of course , such actions have served neither the public interest nor the interest of the state.
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee responded quickly. In his tweet, Banerjee wrote, “@ jdhankhar1, can you tell us, under which provision the Nandigram MLA may be present at the review meeting between the central government headed by @narendramodi and the state government headed by @ “MamataOfficial. Stop politics @ jdhankhar1 in this situation.”
Suvendu Adhikari who was at the center of the controversy wrote, “When Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi stays strong with the people of West Bengal after Cyclone Yaas, Mamata ji must also put aside her ego for the welfare of the people. Her absence from the Meeting of the Prime Minister is the murder of the constitutional ethos and culture of cooperative federalism “.
“Today is a dark day in the old ethos of Indian federalism integration, a principle held sacred by Prime Minister @narendramodi. If its history is something to be done, the @MamataOfficial Didi administration was unable to manage “Amphan’s help. Unbridled looting plagued works as aid. Even now, West Bengal is suffering and the state government is in a state of absence,” he added.
The Union Home Secretary wrote in his Twitter account, “Mamata Didi’s behavior today is a low disaster. Cyclone Yaas has affected some ordinary citizens and the need of the hour is to help those affected. Unfortunately, Didi has set the arrogance on the welfare of the public and the conduct reflects it “.
The Trinamool Congress rejected the claims. Party spokesman Kunal Ghosh said, “There is no room for any kind of controversy. It was a meeting between the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister met with the Prime Minister and presented him with the details of the damage caused by the storm. That’s the end of the matter.”
State BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, “This can not be a good example of cooperative federalism. It gave priority to its personal ego over the pain of the people of the state. Suvendu Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister has “Her absence from the meeting will send a very wrong signal.”
TMC General Secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “Those who talk about her insensitivity should know that she was in the secretariat all night to oversee people’s pain. She is the one who is personally overseeing the relief operations in the state. I “I would like to ask where were those people during the storm?”
