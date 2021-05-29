The Philippines sees 7,443 new coronavirus infections



(Philstar.com) – May 29, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. MANILA, Philippines (Updated at 4:15 p.m.) – The Department of Health recorded 7,443 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,216,582. What’s new today? This is the fourth day in a row that the Philippines has registered over 150 victims of the coronavirus.

From May 26 to May 29, a total of 703 people died from COVID-19.

Health authorities discovered a total of 242 new cases of various variants of the coronavirus classified as disturbing variants.

The Philippines is resuming the placement of workers in Saudi Arabia after assuring Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III that foreign employers will bear the costs of the COVID-19 protocols, including testing and quarantine of Filipino workers.

The Department of Health said about 50,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday and be placed in populated areas seeing an increase in infections.

COVID-19 firing developed by Sinovac Biotech reduces mortality by 97%, according to early results of the immunization campaign in Uruguay, which relies heavily on the Chinese strike.

The World Health Organization warned that efforts to unravel the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic were being thwarted by politics, insisting that scientists needed space to work on solving the mystery. – Bella Perez-Rubio with a report by Xave Gregorio

