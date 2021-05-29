Center to Stop Remdesivir Allocation to States, Says Supply Exceeds Demand-India News, Firstpost

Recent Coronavirus News Updates: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wrote on Twitter that anti-viral drug production had increased

Coronavirus Latest news updates:Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the Center would stop distributing remdesvir to state governments. He added that the production of anti-viral drugs had increased.

“I am pleased and pleased to inform you all that Remdesivir Production has increased tenfold from just 33,000 vials of bottles per day on April 11, 2021 to 3,50,000 v bottles per day today,” he said.

“So we have decided to CUT THE Remdesivir Central Allocation to the States,” he added.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced a global tender bid for the procurement of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline for bidding is June 7th.

“With 1.73 lakh new daily cases, a downward trend is maintained in new cases. The active case load drops further to 22,28,724 with the reduction of active cases by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours,” the Ministry of Health said. of the Union in its update at 8 a.m. on it COVID-19 situation instead Saturday.

Youth registration COVID-19 cases in the country were 173,921 in the last 24 hours, reports said Saturday morning. This is the second day in a row that the number of new cases is under two loops, reported The Times of India.

Blocking across the state without relaxation to help break the chain of COVID-19 the broadcast has been extended until June 7 by one more week, Prime Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday.



Restrictions like blocking in Maharashtra due to coronavirus the pandemic has been extended by 15 days, but a new set of guidelines will be issued on June 1st, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

The state cabinet had taken the decision to expand the boundaries on the movement of people and businesses in power since mid-April at a meeting Thursday.

“As for the blockade, an extension of 15 days has been given, but instructions about it will be issued on June 1,” Tope told reporters.

The vaccine, being a biological product, requires time for harvesting and quality testing and this cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product, the Union Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The ministry told the Government of India, through the National Group of Experts on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), is interacting regularly with national and international manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna to make vaccines available locally.

“The concrete actions are a strong indication that the Government of India is making every effort to increase vaccine production in the country, as well as attracting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply the required vaccine doses for the Covid national vaccination program.” , the ministry said in a statement.

Despite availability limitations, India has performed well in covering 200 million people in just 130 days which is the third largest coverage in the world, the ministry said.

The Government of India has supported the efforts of states and UTs for effective management of Covid patients in vaccination under the ‘All Government’ approach since January this year.

Since Covid is an influential pandemic worldwide, there has been a high global demand for vaccines with a limited number of manufacturers and limited production capacity across countries. India has a population of 1.4 billion, which is a significant part of the world population, the statement said.

In India, two vaccines were approved by the regulator in January. Both manufacturers, the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, had a capacity to provide about 1 crore doses in December 2020.

NEGVAC was established in August 2020 to provide guidance on all aspects of vaccine introduction, including beneficiary priority, procurement, vaccine selection and distribution.

Beneficiaries’ priority for COVID-19 Vaccination in India is based on a review of available scientific evidence, guidelines proposed by the WHO, examples and global practices followed in other countries with the primary objective of protecting healthcare and front-line workers.

Therefore, on-site vaccination has been continuously expanded to cover priority groups starting with Health Care Workers (HCW) on January 16 followed by Frontline Workers (FLW) from February 2, persons aged 60 and over, and those aged 45- 59 years with co-illness were covered by 1 March.

Then, from 1 April, everyone aged 45 and over is eligible for vaccination.

Such an approach has yielded positive results by achieving more than 90 percent of first dose coverage among registered HCWs and about 84 percent of first dose coverage among registered FLWs, the statement said.

A Liberalized and Accelerated National Award COVID-19 The ‘vaccination strategy’ was adopted on 1 May, which is leading the ongoing phase of vaccination.

This strategy aims to stimulate manufacturers to increase vaccine production and also to attract new manufacturers. This will increase vaccine production resulting in wider availability of vaccines with flexibility in price, procurement, the statement said.

“Production capacity has increased. The vaccine being a biological product requires time for harvesting and quality testing. This can not be done overnight to ensure a safe product. Therefore, even increasing production capacity must be a process. directed, “the statement said.

Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to receive approval from the General Drug Controller of India (DCGI) for limited use in emergency situations and is being used in some private hospitals. These are expected to increase in the coming days.