International
Center to Stop Remdesivir Allocation to States, Says Supply Exceeds Demand-India News, Firstpost
Recent Coronavirus News Updates: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wrote on Twitter that anti-viral drug production had increased
Coronavirus Latest news updates:Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the Center would stop distributing remdesvir to state governments. He added that the production of anti-viral drugs had increased.
“I am pleased and pleased to inform you all that Remdesivir Production has increased tenfold from just 33,000 vials of bottles per day on April 11, 2021 to 3,50,000 v bottles per day today,” he said.
“So we have decided to CUT THE Remdesivir Central Allocation to the States,” he added.
The Delhi government on Saturday announced a global tender bid for the procurement of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline for bidding is June 7th.
“With 1.73 lakh new daily cases, a downward trend is maintained in new cases. The active case load drops further to 22,28,724 with the reduction of active cases by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours,” the Ministry of Health said. of the Union in its update at 8 a.m. on it COVID-19 situation instead Saturday.
Youth registration COVID-19 cases in the country were 173,921 in the last 24 hours, reports said Saturday morning. This is the second day in a row that the number of new cases is under two loops, reported The Times of India.
Blocking across the state without relaxation to help break the chain of COVID-19 the broadcast has been extended until June 7 by one more week, Prime Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday.
Restrictions like blocking in Maharashtra due to coronavirus the pandemic has been extended by 15 days, but a new set of guidelines will be issued on June 1st, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.
The state cabinet had taken the decision to expand the boundaries on the movement of people and businesses in power since mid-April at a meeting Thursday.
“As for the blockade, an extension of 15 days has been given, but instructions about it will be issued on June 1,” Tope told reporters.
The vaccine, being a biological product, requires time for harvesting and quality testing and this cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product, the Union Ministry of Health said on Friday.
The ministry told the Government of India, through the National Group of Experts on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), is interacting regularly with national and international manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna to make vaccines available locally.
“The concrete actions are a strong indication that the Government of India is making every effort to increase vaccine production in the country, as well as attracting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply the required vaccine doses for the Covid national vaccination program.” , the ministry said in a statement.
Despite availability limitations, India has performed well in covering 200 million people in just 130 days which is the third largest coverage in the world, the ministry said.
The Government of India has supported the efforts of states and UTs for effective management of Covid patients in vaccination under the ‘All Government’ approach since January this year.
Since Covid is an influential pandemic worldwide, there has been a high global demand for vaccines with a limited number of manufacturers and limited production capacity across countries. India has a population of 1.4 billion, which is a significant part of the world population, the statement said.
In India, two vaccines were approved by the regulator in January. Both manufacturers, the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, had a capacity to provide about 1 crore doses in December 2020.
NEGVAC was established in August 2020 to provide guidance on all aspects of vaccine introduction, including beneficiary priority, procurement, vaccine selection and distribution.
Beneficiaries’ priority for COVID-19 Vaccination in India is based on a review of available scientific evidence, guidelines proposed by the WHO, examples and global practices followed in other countries with the primary objective of protecting healthcare and front-line workers.
Therefore, on-site vaccination has been continuously expanded to cover priority groups starting with Health Care Workers (HCW) on January 16 followed by Frontline Workers (FLW) from February 2, persons aged 60 and over, and those aged 45- 59 years with co-illness were covered by 1 March.
Then, from 1 April, everyone aged 45 and over is eligible for vaccination.
Such an approach has yielded positive results by achieving more than 90 percent of first dose coverage among registered HCWs and about 84 percent of first dose coverage among registered FLWs, the statement said.
A Liberalized and Accelerated National Award COVID-19 The ‘vaccination strategy’ was adopted on 1 May, which is leading the ongoing phase of vaccination.
This strategy aims to stimulate manufacturers to increase vaccine production and also to attract new manufacturers. This will increase vaccine production resulting in wider availability of vaccines with flexibility in price, procurement, the statement said.
“Production capacity has increased. The vaccine being a biological product requires time for harvesting and quality testing. This can not be done overnight to ensure a safe product. Therefore, even increasing production capacity must be a process. directed, “the statement said.
Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to receive approval from the General Drug Controller of India (DCGI) for limited use in emergency situations and is being used in some private hospitals. These are expected to increase in the coming days.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]