International
Decide to join the chat in the Clubhouse
The audio-only social network has taken Kerala by storm with people joining in on a large number for discussions on topics ranging from politics, literature, arts to sports
From tea shops and barber shops to cafes, every space or platform available is one for political and cultural discussions for Malays.
The latest such space is Clubhouse, the only audio social network that seems to have taken Kerala by storm. Although it has been available on Apple’s iOS platform for about a year, its release on Android phones last week has led to an explosion in the number of users from the State.
Discussion rooms on a range of topics including politics, literature, cinema, history, sports and COVID-19 are featured in the app. Users can join any discussion room of their choice, or they can listen in on the ongoing conversations or add their two cents to the debate, with permission from the moderator. Users also have the choice of switching perfectly between discussion rooms.
Political parties seem to have realized the great potential of the platform. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) was one of the first to address this, awaiting a discussion on ongoing issues at Lakshadweep on Friday evening, with more than 3,000 people joining as participants along with Left leaders . On Saturday, the IT wing of the Congress party is hosting a discussion on the same topic, with party leaders joining.
It is a platform that allows people to express themselves without fear. Many who have found it difficult to communicate their ideas through writing on existing social media have found this ideal for them. I joined the platform with a goal to also learn the possibilities of this technology. In the past four days, I have been part of numerous discussion rooms and have also initiated several, including some for light discussions, says NEChithrasenan, partner, Modern Book Center in the capital.
The persistent blockage induced by COVID-19, which has disrupted most interpersonal interactions, also appears to have led people to join the app in large numbers.
Connection has prevented all kinds of social interactions. For someone like me, who once interacted with a few people every day, these discussions have been a relief. It has great potential as a political tool as it has similar characteristics to a public meeting. There are also several ways in which businesses and creative people can use this platform effectively. On the technology side, there are privacy issues because the app has access to the entire contact list of its users. It also keeps a log of all conversations, though users can not record it except by using external recorders, says Sunil Thomas.T, Director, College of Engineering, Attingal.
Samskarika Vedhi Channel, a theater group known for dramas known as Bhagavante Maranam, is using Clubhouse to present an audio-only drama reminiscent of the popular radio radio drama of the past. Drama titled Lakshadeepam, highlighting issues on Lakshadweep, will be premiered on the platform at 6pm on Sunday.
For the past year, all theatrical groups have struggled due to lack of ways to perform. When we heard discussions in the app, we realized that the nature and quality of the audio are appropriate for a drama show. The four of us will perform from our homes. Someone else will deal with background music, says Hazim Amaravila, playwright and director.
Plenty of politicians, writers, film personalities and regular faces from televised debates have been active on the platform last week, with many debates that had around 1,000 active participants. Plenty of music-related sessions have turned into makeshift concerts. Users have the choice to start discussion rooms on any random topic of their choice, with enough users of clickbait names to attract listeners.
The Clubhouse was founded in March 2020 by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth of the Alpha Exploration Company, as many of their previous ideas failed to be successfully addressed.
Over the past year, many celebrities have joined the platform, adding to its popularity. People can currently register using their phone number, with a request that an existing user must invite. Each discussion room currently has a limit of 5,000 listeners, although this limit has been violated many times by people who broadcast live discussions on YouTube. Although currently free, there are talks of the company planning to monetize the platform by setting a fee for holding larger rallies, an opportunity which will attract political parties and artists alike.
