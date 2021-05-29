International
The summer caretaker was wanted for a remote 400-acre Scottish island
Do you really want to get away this summer?
Why not throw your hat on the net for a chance to be the custodian of a 400-acre uninhabited Scottish island?
Isle Martin is looking to hire a Temporary Guardian / Temporary Resident to take care of the island during the summer from June to September this year.
It is not a paid position, however expenses in the amount of 150 per week will be provided.
The role will involve the caretaker managing their tasks drafted in agreement with the Trustees for only about three hours a day.
This may include welcoming visitors, assisting visiting volunteers, cleaning toilets, and supervising / performing cleaning in accordance with Covid compliance.
Accommodation will also be provided free of charge, with the ad saying it will probably be at Boa House, which is where the brown island is located and is located at the back of the beach.
There is cold running water, with a wood stove to heat small amounts.
The island as a whole is without electricity, however it will be available enough for the successful applicant (s) to charge a phone or laptop.
There are holiday homes on the island, however this year the Trust has decided not to rent them out, so it should be quiet enough to accommodate even the most private people.
The ad says: There is room to enjoy the many opportunities that the island offers such as ornithology, hiking, water sports, art, archeology, gardening, general care for the land, buildings and environment.
We welcome volunteers who bring specific skills they may want to share for the good of the community while staying on the island.
The position is open to one or two people, but at least one of them must have the ability to drive motor boats.
The Isle Martin Trust was established over 20 years ago to care for the island on behalf of nearby communities.
The island serves as a bird sanctuary near the Summer Islands, with the nearest continent being just under a mile away in Ardmair.
If you want to apply, all you have to do is email your contact details and at most 500 words about yourself and your relevant knowledge and skills, and why you deserve the role at [email protected]
You can also attach a CV, and the theme should contain CARETAKER and your name.
Martin Trust Island recently extended the deadline to 10:00 on June 1 and their ad says that if you did not listen by June 10, your application was not successful.
