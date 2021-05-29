Elementary school students must return to their daily school attendance by July





Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Friday announced the return to attendance for primary school students and students with special educational needs.

FILE: Basic Minister of Education Angie Motshekga. Photo: @DBE_SA / Twitter

JOHANNESBURG Primary school students (grades R to 7) will return from July to day school, as run by the basic education department. This will see the end of the implementation of the rotation schedule in primary schools in the public sector. On Saturday, the department issued a statement confirming that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had issued and issued instructions indicating that elementary school students should return to school by July 26, 2021 provided the differentiated strategy adjusted for risk for COVID-19 to be implemented. Based on the regulated risk differentiated strategy, schools for students with special education needs (grades R to 12) should also return to the daily attendance and traditional schedule model from July 26, read the statement posted by the DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. The school deadline for most public schools ends on July 9, and schools are scheduled to reopen on July 26. Avuxeni! Newsletters from the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/Y4hQ3NiZXb Elijah Mhlanga (@EjahjahMhlanga) May 29, 2021 This comes as the department recently suspended contact sports in schools with immediate effect, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections earlier this month. READ: Contact the suspended sport with immediate effect in all SA schools The Department of Basic Education said non-contact sports training in schools could continue provided all social distances, hygiene and safety measures are respected and there is no physical contact between participants during the training. “The newspaper also deals with issues around the suspension of contact sports. The newspaper has a list of sports activities that are not allowed to take place at this time in schools until further notice,” Mhlanga said on Saturday. Rumors of school closure are false Earlier in the week, the basic education department moved in to spread rumors that schools would be closed. A digitally manipulated photo had circulated, in which it is said that the Minister would make an announcement for the closure of schools on Wednesday and the reopening on June 28, 2021, ostensibly due to the growing infections of COVID-19 in the country. READ ALSO: Department of basic education says rumors of school closure are false The department said this was fake news, saying members of the public should “be vigilant and verify the sources of information they read before sharing it on social media”. Download the Eyewitness News application on your own iOS or Android equipment







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos