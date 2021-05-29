The minister has an epic reaction to the man who complained about the loss of part of the leg in chicken biryani





Biryani for many people is pure love and they can go to any extent to make sure they enjoy the dish to the fullest. Now, a biryani lover from Telangana had ordered the dish on the Zomato food delivery app and apparently mentioned that he wanted extra masala and a piece of chicken leg. But, he did not get any of them. He was so disappointed that he went to Twitter and posted a photo of his chicken biryani on Twitter with the caption, “I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg pieces, but I didn’t get any of them, that’s the way to serve the people @zomatoin @KTRTRS (sic). “ He labeled the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao. He is also the head of the task force that deals with the Covid-19 vaccine and medicine. Twitter user @ THOTAKURIRAGHU1 deleted his tweet later, but not before it came to the attention of KT Rama Rao. We have a screenshot of the tweet to see. Confused, Rao wrote: “And why am I labeled this brother? What did I expect to do (sic). ” And why am I labeled this brother? What did you expect me to do https://t.co/i7VrlLRtpV – KTR (@KTRTRS) May 28, 2021 @KTRoffice should respond immediately, should say that @MinisterKTR & his team has responded to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah – Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 28, 2021 Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also reacted to the tweet, writing, “@KTRoffice should respond immediately, it should mean that @MinisterKTR and his team have responded to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah (sic)”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos