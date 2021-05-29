Scotland Newspapers: Mitigating Delay in Blocking and ‘Evaluation’ Nightmare





image caption The impact of the Indian variant could mean a delay in the planned easing of restrictions, according to the newspaper i. Its front page claims that the spread of the virus could “slow down” progress. He reports that Glasgow was left at level three for another week by Nicola Sturgeon due to “unpleasant” levels of infection. image caption The curfew on June 7 is “in jeopardy” according to the Daily Telegraph as it leads to the same story – the first minister’s suggestion that the roadblock could be slowed down while infection rates dropped to safer levels. image caption “Parts of Scotland being left behind” is how the Scottish Daily Express sees it. The paper reports that Ms. Sturgeon may shake up the move to raise level one restrictions. She points out the plight of hospitality businesses in Glasgow, which she says have been under severe restrictions for 270 days. image caption An evaluation “nightmare” for both teachers and children is The Scotsman’s main story. Following the cancellation of the official national exams, the youngsters had to receive multiple grades to be graded, but teachers tell the newspaper that the replacement process is not “fair and reasonable” and that it is causing stress for the children. image caption “Two weeks to save Fringe from oblivion” is the grim title in The Times. The head of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe says the future of the event is in jeopardy if the rules of social distancing are not left in the next two weeks. Shona McCarthy has begged the Scottish government to pass a one-meter rule to allow performances to be valid. image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that it has achieved its 2.3 million fundraising target for a Covid memorial in St Paul’s Cathedral. He says: “Now we can remember those we lost” and says that the Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister paid tribute to the generosity of the public during the campaign. image caption Alzheimer Scotland is urging the Scottish government to tackle a dementia crisis, writes The Herald. The charity claims the pandemic will undo 10 years of progress in dementia care unless urgent funds are disbursed. image caption The Daily Record claims that disabled man Maxwell Quinton took his own life hours after the DWP suspended his benefits following an error in the bank statement. The newspaper reports that he left a “haunting” note to his wife and son urging them to “show the benefit system what they are doing to people like me”. image caption “Howe Jo?” asks the Glasgow Times on its front page after the collapse of the managers’ talks at Celtic. The newspaper also leads the city that remains in level three restrictions and a tribute to much-loved journalist Jamie Shuttleworth, who died earlier this week. image caption In the National National there is a quarrel over Scotland’s involvement in working with other nations. The paper claims Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr wrote to Dominic Raab, asking the foreign secretary for assurances that the Scottish government would be told to halt efforts to boost Scotland’s relations with countries around the world. image caption A pedophile jailed for 17 years is the main story of P&J. The report says Albert Bremner was convicted of abusing five girls for a 12-year period. image caption The “galus” theft of a car while its owners were watching TV just a few feet away is the main story on the Edinburgh Evening News. image caption A “safe” retiree who waited for a thief with his wand to stop them makes the front page of Dundee’s Weekend Telegraph. image caption The secret world of cryptocurrency is highlighted in The Courier, which says a convicted drug dealer who claimed to make a lot of money in Bitcoin will control his finances by a forensic accountant. image caption The Daily Star is happy to share with us that experts say working less can help save the planet, with proposals to adopt a four-day week for environmental reasons. “Where do we register?” the newspaper asks. image caption And the Scottish Sun claims that the bosses on the morning TV show GMB have contacted former presenter Piers Morgan about a possible return to the program. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

