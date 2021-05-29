13 other district collectors authorized to grant citizenship to applicants from 3 countries

The Home Office empowered 13 district collectors in five states of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to issue citizenship certificates to applicants belonging to six minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The latest notice is a repetition of similar orders issued in 2016 and 2018 and is not related to the controversial Citizenship Act (CAA) which has not yet entered into force.

The CAA passed in 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to six undocumented communities who came to India by 31 December 2014.

The May 28 announcement aims to benefit eligible migrants (who have entered on a passport / visa) from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have already applied for citizenship under Article 5 (with registration) and Section 6 (naturalization) of the Law on Citizenship, 1955.

The only way the CAA could have assisted legal minority migrants is in rapidly pursuing their applications as it reduced the mandatory requirement of 11 years of total residence in India to five for citizenship.

Since the rules for the CAA have not yet been drafted and a minority applicant from all three countries, even if he or she came in 2014 becomes eligible for citizenship in 2025, but many of them have stayed in India for more than 20 years – long-term visas (LTV). An LTV is the forerunner of Citizenship.

Applicants will need to apply online and the citizenship certificate will be obtained after security check by central agencies and state police.

Under the existing system, minority communities from the three countries that entered India before 31 December 2009 may or may not choose to provide a copy of their passports, but they must provide the visa date and can upload the visa document to place of passport when applying for citizenship.

The Punjab Interior Secretaries (except Jalandhar) and Haryana (except Faridabad) have also been given such powers.

Central subject

Citizenship is a central entity, and the Home Office periodically delegates powers to states through newspaper notification under Section 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Indian citizenship can be obtained on eight grounds based on registration made by a person of Indian descent, by a married person an Indian child, a minor whose parents are registered as citizens of India, by a person whose parents were a citizen of Independent India, an overseas citizen of India, with the naturalization and registration of a child at an Indian consulate.

The new announcement empowers the collectors of Morbi, Rajkot, Patan and Vadodara in Gujarat; Durg and Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh; Jalore, Udaipur, Paul, Barmer and Sirohi in Rajasthan; Faridabad in Haryana and Jalandhar in Punjab. These are the areas where the population of such migrants is concentrated.

The Congress-led United Advanced Alliance (UPA) government in 2011 decided to give LTV to hundreds of Hindus and Sikhs who came to India claiming religious persecution in Pakistan. Many came on pilgrim visas and continued to stay here after the letters expired. According to the data, LTVs given to Pakistani Hindus from 2011-2014 were 14,726.

Although there has not been an exact number of such migrants who came to India by LTV or any other type of visa, but officials estimate the number is around two loop. There are about 400 Pakistani Hindu refugee settlements in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Jaipur.

The Ministry of Interior informed a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Draft Law on Citizenship Change in 2018 that 31,313 persons belonging to minority communities (Hindu – 25,447, Sikhs – 5,807, Christians – 55, Buddhists – 2 and Parsis – 2) were given LTV based on their claim of religious persecution. LTV is the forerunner of citizenship.

In 2015, the ministry changed the citizenship rules and legalized the residence of such foreign migrants belonging to six communities who entered India in or before December 2014 due to persecution due to religion by exempting them from the provisions of the Passport Act and Foreign Act. It also allowed them to take advantage of employment opportunities in the non-governmental sector and empower County Magistrates in selected States to allow property acquisition and the issuance of driving licenses.

Under Section 2 (b) Citizenship Act, 1955, illegal migrant means a foreigner who has entered India without a valid passport or other travel document or with a valid passport or travel document but remains there beyond the permitted period kohore. The definition was introduced in 2004 through an amendment to the Law.