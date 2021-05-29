PML-N advises removal of PPP, PIA from PDM until both parties respond to cause-and-show notifications





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Awami National Party (ANP) Chairman Asfandyar Wali Khan. Photo: Geo. TV / SCREENGRAB The PML-N has proposed the removal of PPP and PIA from the PDM until both parties respond to the notices due to appearances issued to them.



The development comes during the PDM meeting today.



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says both sides, instead of responding to reports of the show’s causes, ridiculed the PDM. The PML-N on Saturday proposed that PPP and ANP be formally removed from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) until both sides respond to reports of the show’s cause being issued to them for violating alliance principles, sources said. The development came during the main PDM meeting held today. During the meeting, a summary of the announcements on the show’s issues was given to PDM by Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Abbasi said that instead of responding to the announcements, both sides mocked the PDM. Read more: PDM parties will form new bloc in Senate minus PPP, ANP “Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked both sides to reconsider their decision to leave the alliance but they have not responded to that either,” the PML-N leader said, adding that now was the time for the PDM to take a separate decision. “The position of PML-N for both sides is clear,” he added. PDM serves show reports of causes for PPP, ANP PDM gave notifications of the causes of PPP and ANP appearance on the violation of PDM principles in April. PDM chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had approved the issuance of performance cause notices to both parties. Read more: PIA decides to share with PDM: resources The PPP was asked to explain within a week, its move to get its former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani nominated as Opposition Leader in the Senate without the blessing of the Opposition alliance. On the other hand, a similar announcement was also made to the ANP in support of the PPP in its efforts to appoint Gilani appointed violating in the allies of the government the senators of the Awami Balochistan Party (BAP) to constitute the main support.







