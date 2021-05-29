India criticizes UNGA chief for ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir case – World





The recent visit of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir to Islamabad has drawn reactions from across the border after the Indian Foreign Ministry (MEA) voiced opposition to the former “misleading and prejudicial remarks” on the issue. Kashmir. During his three-day visit, the UNGA chief told a news conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that it was Pakistan’s duty to bring the Jammu and Kashmir issue to the UN platform with more force. Bozkir had complained about what he said was the lack of great political will to resolve the Kashmir issue compared to the Palestinian issue which had more will behind it. “I think it’s the duty, especially of Pakistan, to bring this [issue] on the UN platform more strongly, “Bozkir had said, adding that he agreed that the Palestinian issue and the Kashmir issue were of the same age. Editor: UNGA chief is right to say more can be done to highlight Kashmir issue He called on all parties to refrain from changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir and said a solution would be found through peaceful means in accordance with the UN statute and UN Security Council resolutions as it had fallen. agreed to the Simla Agreement between Pakistan and India. Reacting to the press conference, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India had expressed strong opposition to Bozkirs’ comments. His remarks that Pakistan is obliged to raise this issue more strongly in the UN are unacceptable. Nor is there really any basis for comparison to other global situations, the Indian spokesman said. When an incumbent president of UNGA makes deceptive and prejudicial remarks, he does harm to the office he occupies. [Bozkir’s] the behavior is really unfortunate and certainly reduces his stance on the global platform, he added. Pakistan rejects India’s FM claims of ‘cross-border infiltration’ On Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that Pakistan “categorically denied any allegations of cross-border infiltration.” [from Pakistan]”, instead opposing it was the” brutality of the Kashmir people “from New Delhi that threatened regional peace. Chaudhri was answering REVIEWS made by Indian Foreign Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution the day before in which he claimed the shooting incidents across the Line of Control (LoC) had occurred due to “infiltration from Pakistan” . Rejecting the claims of the Indian Foreign Minister, Chaudhri said: “Peace and security in the region [are] threatened over India’s brutality against the Kashmiri people and its refusal to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, [and] its commitments to the international community and the Kashmiris. “ The FO spokesman added that it was Kashmir who had been the “core unresolved issue between Pakistan and India” since 1947 which awaited resolution under international legitimacy. “India ‘s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK were against international law and clearly anti – peace. The movement against Indian occupation and its state – sponsored terrorism in IIOJK is autochthonous and is likely to continue until India “decide to act in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, mandating a free and impartial plebiscite in the occupied territory,” the statement quoted Chaudhri as saying. “Instead of insisting on regurgitating against Pakistan, India would be well advised to create a potential environment for a meaningful and results-oriented commitment to resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as any other issues,” the spokesman added.

