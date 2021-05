The Oxford Rhodes statue should face the wall out of shame, says Antony Gormley

British sculptor Antony Gormley has suggested that the controversial statue of Cecil Rhodes in Oxford should be turned to face a wall, in an admission of collective shame for his legacy. Gormley told the Financial Times that to overthrow the Rhodes statue, the subject of the Rhodes Must Fall campaign to remove him from Oxford University Oriel College, would be to accept amnesia about his views and actions. Rhodes should remain in his niche, Gormley said. If we were to fix our relationship with him, I would simply turn him to look at the wall rather than looking from the outside. Gormleys works include Gatesheads Angel of the North and Another Time II, a statue of a nude man based at Oxfords Exeter College. He said turning the statue of Rhodes would be an admission of collective shame. He said he would reconfirm the fact that Oriel College and many institutions own properties from Rhodes estates. Rhodes left a large sum of money in college in his will when he died in 1902. Many Rhodes Must Fall activists see the politician and mining tycoon, who extended British imperialist control in South Africa, as a racist and violent colonialist who should not be celebrated in a statue. In June 2020 hundreds of black life protesters have issues in Oxford demanding that the monument be withdrawn. However, Gormleys comments were published a week after Oriel College suggested his near future was secure. On May 20 the college announced that the independent commission it set up to investigate the statue had decided not to initiate legal proceedings to remove the statue, despite support for Oriels’s original desire to remove it. Oriel said the decision was made after considering regulatory and financial challenges, including the expected timeframe for removal, which can last for years without outcome assurance, along with the total cost of removal. Nigel Biggar, full professor of moral and pastoral theology at Oxford University, has consistently spoken out against the idea of ​​removing the statue. In February he told the Telegraph that other Oxford academics supported his view but had not expressed it for fear of public retribution. Speaking of Rhodes, Prof Biggar said: He was an imperialist, but British colonialism was not essentially racist, it was not essentially exploitative, and it was not essentially cruel. So the fact that Rhodes was a supporter of the British Empire as a modernizing force for good does not curse him. Gormley told the Financial Times: The public statue undergoes collective amnesia very quickly. I do not think it is a bad idea to ask again, who are these people and why are they kept here? But by removing them you accept amnesia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos