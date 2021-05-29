Google, Facebook, Whatsapp comply with the new IT Rules; Twitter still to share details, says report-India News, Firstpost





Twitter said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticized new IT rules and regulations that it said ‘curb open and open public conversation’

New Delhi: Major social media companies like Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have shared details with the IT Ministry over the request of the new digital rules, but Twitter is still not following the norms, government sources said. Twitter did not send details of the chief compliance officer to the IT Ministry and shared details of a lawyer working at a law firm as a contact nodes person and grievance officer, sources said. That, when IT rules clearly require these designated officials of important social media platforms to be company employees and residents in India, they pointed out. Meanwhile, most major social media platforms have shared details of the chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and grievance officer with the ministry, as set out in the new rules, sources said. Major social media brokers, including Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn, have shared details with the ministry at the request of IT norms that came into force earlier this week. However, Twitter has not yet complied with IT rules, they said. Following a strong response from the government on Thursday, Twitter sent a communication sharing the details of a lawyer working at a law firm in India as their contact person and grievance officer. On Thursday, the dispute over the handling of several Twitter messages escalated into a full-blown war, with the government saying the messaging platform was making baseless and false accusations of defaming India and dictating the conditions for the world’s greatest democracy . It started with Twitter calling the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of “intimidation” a statement which met with loud protests from the government and Delhi Police. While the government called it “completely baseless, false and an attempt to defame India”, Delhi Police said the statement was “soft” and created to hinder a lawful investigation. Twitter had posted some tweets from ruling BJP leaders over an alleged Opposition strategy document targeting the government over COVID containing ‘manipulated media’, prompting police to visit its offices late Monday. Twitter said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticized new IT rules and regulations that said they “curb open public conversations for free”. The government slammed Twitter remarks on the alleged threat and threat to free speech and in a counterattack with strong words said the micro-blogging platform had sought to undermine India’s legal system through its actions and deliberate opposition. Under the new rules, social media companies such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the creator of a marked message as well as perform appropriate extra care, including the appointment of a key compliance officer, nodal contact and resident grievance officer. The center has said the new rules have been created to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms and to provide users with a powerful grievance redressal forum. Failure to comply with the rules will result in these platforms losing their mediation status which provides them with immunity from liabilities over any third party data organized by them. In other words, they may be liable for criminal action in the event of a complaint. After the new norms went into effect on May 26, the IT Ministry had fueled the heat on key social media companies, urging them to report compliance immediately and provide details of the three top officials appointed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos