Major Wife Killed in 2019 Attack Pulwama Joins Army; Lieutenant General YK Joshi puts stars on her shoulders – New Indian Express





from PTI JAMMU: Twenty-seven months after she lost her husband in an anti-insurgency operation in Pulwama in southern Kashmir, 29-year-old Nitika Kaul on Saturday wore an army uniform after completing rigorous one-year training in Tamil Nadu. The northern army commander, Lieutenant General YK Joshi raised the stars on her shoulders in a simple ceremony held at the Chennai Officers Training Academy (OTA) and wished her the best of luck for the future endeavors. Lieutenant Kaul, originally a resident of Kashmir, had been married to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal for just nine months when the news that he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during an armed clash with Jaish-e-Mohammad militants turned her world upside down. The major was among five security forces personnel killed at the Feb. 18, 2019, meeting in which three JeM terrorists, including two senior commanders believed to be behind Pulwama’s deadly attack on a CRPF convoy, were shot. Major Dhoundiyal was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his sacrifice for the nation. Motivated by her husband, Kaul cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and interview last year and formally joined the Indian Army as an officer at the ceremony chaired by Lieutenant General Joshi, General Officer of Udhampur – northern based company. PRO Udhampur, the Ministry of Defense shared the short video of the function on its official Twitter feed, drawing spontaneous praise for Kaul and the Army. #MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the High Sacrifice in #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #Armi Indiane uniform; paying him a suitable tribute. A proud moment for him as Lieutenant General YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC she puts the Stars on her shoulders! pic.twitter.com/ovoRDyybTs – PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defense (@proudhampur) May 29, 2021 “#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice in #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him an appropriate tribute. A proud moment for him as Lieutenant General YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC puts the Stars on her own shoulders! “, Wrote PRO Udhampur on twitter. Lt Kaul, who presented a bold face during her husband’s last rites in his hometown of Dehradun, had left her job at a multinational company in Delhi to join the Army in memory of her husband . A video of the funeral, which had gone viral on social media, showed Kaul asking a tearful adieu to her husband, giving him a flying kiss and greeting his mortal remains. Director General of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon in a tweet congratulated Kaul on joining the Army. “Congratulations @Nitikakaul. Remember May Vibhuti S Dhoundiyal making the supreme sacrifice for the Nation (using emoji thank you) More power for you Lt Nitika (emoji bravo) Jai Hind,” said the former corps commander of 15 Srinagar. Meanwhile, netizens highly praised Kaul, as well as the Army. “You know why this is important because the Army never leaves its families alone even if the soldier is not there. For him to be there and support a veer nari (brave woman) who was married to an officer brother and now adorns the uniform himself, talks a lot about Army Values ​​and Code of Conduct, “said Swapnil Pandey, who was among thousands who watched the tweet. Some others also praised Kaul and one of them wrote “what a fitting tribute to the deceased man. Really inspiring story”.







