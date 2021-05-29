Sri Lanka faces a maritime disaster from shipwreck: official





Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are clearing beaches of plastic and other debris from the ship, which caught fire on May 20.

NEGOMBO Sri Lanka is facing its worst beach pollution crisis as tons of plastic debris from a dishwasher washed ashore, a senior environmental official said on Saturday. The fishermen were stopped off a coast 80 kilometers off the coast of Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl as an international firefighting operation entered its 10th day. “There is permanent smoke and flames seen from the ship,” navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told AFP. “However, the ship is stable and is still moored.” Authorities are most concerned about millions of polyethylene pellets being washed on beaches and threatening shallow water for fish breeding. The affected coast is known for its crabs and shrimp, as well as its tourist beaches. “This is probably the worst beach pollution in our history,” said Dharshani Lahandapura, head of Sri Lanka’s Environmental Protection and Maritime Protection Authority (MEPA). Thousands of military and security personnel in hazmat suits are clearing beaches of plastic and other debris from the ship, which caught fire on May 20. The impact on mangroves, lagoons and wild marine life in the region was being assessed. The jobs of thousands of fishermen are in jeopardy, according to authorities, and MEPA said a potential oil spill would only add to the devastation. Most of the ship’s cargo, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, sodium hydroxide, lubricants and other chemicals, appeared to have been destroyed in the fire, officials said. The X-Press Pearl caught fire while waiting to enter the port of Colombo and remains anchored slightly outside the port. Authorities believe the fire was caused by a leak of nitric acid of which the crew had been aware since May 11th. The 25-member crew was evacuated after an explosion on the ship. Four Indian ships have joined the Sri Lankan Navy in the battle to control the fire. Two boats were equipped to deal with an oil slick, officials said. Recovery operations are being led by the Dutch company SMIT, which has sent fire retreat specialists. SMIT was also involved in the destruction of an oil-burning tanker off the east coast of Sri Lanka last September following an explosion in the engine room that killed a crew member. The fire in the New Diamond tanker lasted more than a week to be extinguished and left a 40-mile-long oil spill. Sri Lanka has asked owners to pay $ 17 million for cleaning. Download the Eyewitness News application on your own iOS or Android equipment







