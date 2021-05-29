A Covid Vaccine Bonanza $ 190 Billion

China, US share in $ 190 billion in sales

The Covid vaccine market did not exist a year ago. It is now one of the best products in the world, with 2021 sales valued as up to $ 190 billion if shot manufacturers hit their production targets and two Chinese companies accounted for at least a quarter of revenue.

Rating by Airfinity Ltd. sheds light on nine companies – including Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. based in USA together with Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm Group Co. of China – Must Take Advantage of Sales of Covid Inoculations. Production constraints and shortages are likely to bring the latest sales numbers of 2021 closer to a limit of $ 115 billion, the research firm said.

Developed in record time and often backed by government funds, Covid vaccines are helping countries save lives and avoid trillions of dollars in costs. Dose entry for many lower-income countries remains hampered, in part because of the cost and rich shooting locations of the turnaround.

“These are a very significant number, and it is also why not all countries have been able to provide the necessary supplies,” says Rasmus Bech Hansen, CEO of Airfinity, “because it requires a considerable investment to vaccinate the whole your population. ”

People wait in line to get a dose of the vaccine in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Andre Coelho / Bloomberg

China is playing an influential role in immunizing the world, sending more doses overseas than all other combined nations as India struggles with a devastating explosion that has shut down shooting exports. Sinovac could wrap up to $ 25 billion and Sinopharm more than $ 23 billion, with each withdrawing at least $ 16 billion, Airfinity data show.

“We have seen Chinese exports interpreted as a policy tool, but current revenues have been overlooked,” Bech Hansen said.

Pfizer and Moderna could be estimated at $ 44 billion and $ 32 billion, respectively, though the figures are likely to be lower, according to Airfinity. The lack of contract details makes sales difficult to predict, with drug manufacturers often using price-level models that charge countries based on their revenue levels.

Unequal distribution of vaccines has increased pressure on rich countries to share redundant shots and increase financial contributions in an effort to close the access gap. The group of 20 leaders, including China and the US, called for greater global cooperation to defeat the virus, and drugmakers including Pfizer last week pledged to get more vaccines in poor countries over the next 18 months. .

“The gains we are seeing are larger than it would cost to fully vaccinate the world’s poorest countries,” said Anna Bezruki, a researcher at the Global Health Center at the Graduate Institute for International Studies and Development in Geneva. “It’s not that these profits are necessarily bad or the prices are completely unreasonable. More is a question of who is getting access. ”—James Paton

