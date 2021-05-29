International
Diabetes suffers very globally, the survey shows
- A diabetes treatment study in 55 low- and middle-income countries found that many of the participants with diabetes were unaware they had the condition.
- Overall, less than 5% were receiving adequate medication treatments and lifestyle advice.
- The researchers combined data from representative national surveys that asked people what treatments they were taking to lower their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels and what advice they had received about diet, exercise and weight.
- Diabetes medications are inexpensive and proven to reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications and long-term care costs.
International Diabetes Federation notes that of the estimated 463 million adults worldwide who have diabetes, almost 80% live in low- and middle-income countries.
Medication treatments for the condition are inexpensive and proven to reduce morbidity and mortality.
However, the ability of health services in low- and middle-income countries to diagnose the condition and perform these treatments is often limited. This inevitably leads to unnecessary suffering and many avoidable deaths.
Doctors at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and Brigham and Women Hospital in Boston, MA, recently led a study to assess the extent of the problem.
The researchers took data from standardized household surveys in low- and middle-income countries that included information on blood test results for diabetes and self-reported treatments.
They found that only 4.6% of people with diabetes were receiving the entire care package
While 50.5% and 41.3% of respondents were taking medication to lower blood sugar and blood pressure, respectively, only 6.3% were on cholesterol-lowering medication.
Overall, 32.2% of respondents said they had received dietary advice. Only 31.5% had received weight loss tips, and 28.2% for exercise.
Diabetes continues to break out everywhere, in any country and 80% of the people living with it live in these low- and middle-income countries, says lead author David Flood, MD, M.Sc., who is a national clinician researcher at the University of Michigan Institute for Health Policy and Innovation.
It carries a high risk of complications, including heart attacks, blindness and strokes, he adds. We can prevent these complications with comprehensive diabetes treatment and we need to make sure that people all over the world can access treatment.
The research is published in
Household surveys provided data for a total of 680,102 adults in 55 low- and middle-income countries.
Blood tests showed that 37,094 of these individuals had diabetes. However, only 43.9% of them said they had received a diagnosis.
Even among those with a formal diagnosis, there was room for improvement in terms of medication treatments. While 85% and 57% of those who knew they had diabetes were taking medication to lower blood sugar levels and blood pressure, respectively, only 9% were taking a statin to lower their cholesterol.
Researchers write:
Our findings suggest that giving treatment not only to lower glucose but also to manage [cardiovascular disease] risk factors, such as hypertension and elevated cholesterol, among people with diabetes are urgently global priorities.
Higher income countries tend to have better coverage in all diabetes treatments.
Coverage was generally highest in Latin America and the Caribbean and lowest in Oceania (Pacific islands) and sub-Saharan Africa.
The researchers passed on their findings to the WHO, which launched the study
People with diabetes and overweight are
Jennifer Manne-Goehler, MD, Sc.D., said one of the authors of the new letter MNT that the pandemic has increased the urgency to improve diabetes services in resource-constrained contexts.
Dr. Manne-Goehler is an infectious disease physician at Brigham and Womens Hospital and a clinical associate at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, MA.
She and her colleagues have discovered that diabetes is linked to
The COVID-19 pandemic has really highlighted how important the intersection between diabetes and infectious conditions is and the broad implications of ensuring that everyone with diabetes has access to much-needed services, she said.
The study authors highlight some limitations in their work, including discrepancies in the various surveys as to the year in which they occurred, the diagnostic tests used, and the age profile of the participants.
These and other changes may account for some of the observed differences in treatment coverage between countries.
The researchers also report that they were not able to get enough data about the availability of counseling to quit smoking.
They write that this is a limitation because smoking is a major contributor to the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes.
