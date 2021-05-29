Diabetes suffers very globally, the survey shows

A diabetes treatment study in 55 low- and middle-income countries found that many of the participants with diabetes were unaware they had the condition.

Overall, less than 5% were receiving adequate medication treatments and lifestyle advice.

The researchers combined data from representative national surveys that asked people what treatments they were taking to lower their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels and what advice they had received about diet, exercise and weight.

Diabetes medications are inexpensive and proven to reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications and long-term care costs.

International Diabetes Federation notes that of the estimated 463 million adults worldwide who have diabetes, almost 80% live in low- and middle-income countries.

dIABETES increases a person’s risk of a range of disabling and potentially fatal complications, including heart attack, stroke, blindness, and kidney and nerve damage.

Medication treatments for the condition are inexpensive and proven to reduce morbidity and mortality.

However, the ability of health services in low- and middle-income countries to diagnose the condition and perform these treatments is often limited. This inevitably leads to unnecessary suffering and many avoidable deaths.

Doctors at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and Brigham and Women Hospital in Boston, MA, recently led a study to assess the extent of the problem.

The researchers took data from standardized household surveys in low- and middle-income countries that included information on blood test results for diabetes and self-reported treatments.

They found that only 4.6% of people with diabetes were receiving the entire care package World Health Organization (WHO) recommends for the treatment of the condition in primary care.

While 50.5% and 41.3% of respondents were taking medication to lower blood sugar and blood pressure, respectively, only 6.3% were on cholesterol-lowering medication.

Overall, 32.2% of respondents said they had received dietary advice. Only 31.5% had received weight loss tips, and 28.2% for exercise.

Diabetes continues to break out everywhere, in any country and 80% of the people living with it live in these low- and middle-income countries, says lead author David Flood, MD, M.Sc., who is a national clinician researcher at the University of Michigan Institute for Health Policy and Innovation.

It carries a high risk of complications, including heart attacks, blindness and strokes, he adds. We can prevent these complications with comprehensive diabetes treatment and we need to make sure that people all over the world can access treatment.