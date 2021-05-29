Grapes are the most famous grape in the world, but do many regions distort its popularity?

When you are on top of the world, there is usually only one way to do it if you are not Cabernet Sauvignon.

Cabernet’s unwavering popularity seems to make desperate producers want to grow it and consumers drink it, a condition that looks unlikely to change any time soon. However, this does not mean that it does not have challenges and challengers.

As a start, connoisseur’s current boyfriend Pinot Noir has eaten Cabernet’s market share of 225 million annual search results. So far this year, for example, searches for Cabernet Sauvignon have surpassed Pinot Noir searches by a factor of 2.5. However, five years ago this would have been a factor of 3.

Of course it is not just Pinot. Bordeaux blends (which we classify as a separate category) have also entered Cabernet dominance and a look at the wines that have historically populated our most sought-after wine lists shows how much consumers love a Bordeaux blend. But then the popularity of the Bordeaux mix itself is based on the presence of Cabernet.

Another thing Cabernet has in its favor is its ubiquity. Wherever wine industries have developed around the world, producers have planted Cabernet; regardless of whether they have consistently made successful wines is neither here nor the fact of Cabernet’s presence does not matter.

So, looking at our list of the most requested Taxis in the world, one thing will stand out to the observant reader: some of the largest and most successful regions are represented by no Napa, no Bordeaux. This is because Napa gets its own list, as does Bordeaux (although there are a few precious taxis issued from there). Failure to list these separately will unfairly distort the picture for Cabernet, especially given the importance of Napa when it comes to the variety of 25 Most Wanted Taxes, 21 coming from Napa.

As a result of sharing those searches, the list is much more diverse than you can imagine.

Cabernet Sauvignons most sought after in the world in Wine Search:

While the list may contain seven of the wines that made last year’s list, there is a fundamentally different look this year. As a start, last year’s top list, Doubleback by Walla Walla Valley, is completely gone. Vera, owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe, has turned his tail and dropped the search rankings, dropping about 2,800 seats overall.

The other wines missing from last year’s list are Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet and Torres Mas la Plana from Spain, although even wine has not seen such a steep decline in research.

These three wines have been replaced by Ridge, Gandolini and Moss Wood wines, which add a little more diversity to the mix; Gandolin is from Chile, while Moss Wood hails from the Margaret River in Western Australia, meaning American wines occupy only half of this year’s list, up from six representatives last year.

In terms of price, the wines have remained surprisingly stable. The only real jump was for the Bin 707, which saw the global average price of $ 37, an increase of about 9 percent. The rest has shifted up or down by some money, displaying commendable resilience in a world where steady price increases have become the norm.

There is a lot to be said for maintaining your standards.