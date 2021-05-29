Despite strong opposition, the Senate of Pakistan approves the CPEC Authority bill









ANI

Updated: May 29, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): Despite strong opposition from members of parliament, the PTI government led by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the bill to establish the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC).

Taking advantage of the absence of many opposition members in the Senate on Thursday, members of the government brought an additional agenda, while the opposition staged a departure and protested against the move by disregarding protocols for upper house legislation, The Express Tribune reported.

Yusuf Raza Gilani, the opposition leader in the Senate, opposed the introduction of the bill, saying efforts to make the CPEC controversial should cease. Noting the importance of the bill, Gilani asked why the government wanted to make it controversial through an additional agenda.

According to experts, the draft law contains comprehensive powers and legal immunity to plan, execute and expedite projects undertaken under CPEC. The CPEC Authority Ordinance was announced by President Dr. Arif Alvi in ​​October 2019 prior to Imran Khan’s visit to China. Later, the government had managed to get another 120-day extension for the ordinance, but it finally ended on May 31, 2020, as the government failed to pass it through either of the two chambers of parliament.

Later, the government restored the ordinance in the National Assembly in the form of a bill in October last year, Agimi announced.

Apparently, China has forced the CPEC Authority into Pakistan because it wanted the military to be directly involved in the CPEC portfolio as Beijing was reportedly hampered by Khan’s slow movement in the project.

This bill comes at a time when the hype created by the government through the design of CPEC as a remedy for all problems is rapidly being lost. Fighting local businessmen complain that Chinese investors are running key domestic industries, state assets and businesses to the detriment of Pakistani players and interests.

Creating jobs for local youth is an important stage in assessing the profitability of any foreign investment in a developing country. However, CPEC has been a notable failure on this charge. (ANI)







