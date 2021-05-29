Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban from 11 countries, India and Pakistan excluded. Here is the list

Saudi Arabia will lift a travel ban imposed on people arriving from 11 countries to stem the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the state news agency reported on Saturday. Citing people familiar with the development, the Saudi Press Agency said the travel ban will be lifted from 11 countries starting Monday 1 Monday (local time). Travelers from these countries, however, will be required to go through institutional quarantine, the SPA reported.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia allowed vaccinated individuals to fly abroad while easing the ban on international travel aimed at containing the coronavirus and its new variants. But ease in travel restrictions excluded 20 countries where the flight ban continued as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The ban, which first took effect on February 3, applied to all non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families who have passed through any of the banned countries in the 14 days prior to their application to enter Arabia. Saudite.

Now the kingdom has decided to lift the ban from 11 of them based on the report of the Public Health Authority regarding the epidemiological situation which showed stability and effectiveness in controlling the pandemic in those countries, the SPA reported.

Here is the list of countries from which Saudi Arabia will lift the ban:

United Arab Emirates

Germany

United States

Ireland

Ital

Portugal

Britain

Sweden

Switzerland

France

Japan

The travel ban will continue to remain in force for the remaining nine countries, including India and Pakistan.

Here is the list of countries where the travel ban of Saudi Arabia will remain in force:

India Pakistan Argentina Indonesia Portugal Turkey South Africa Lebanon Egypt

(With agency contributions)