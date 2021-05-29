



A GLOBETROTTING SEAL that was spotted off the coast of Kerry earlier this year has been injured after it was hit by a ship in France. The giant Arctic cow, nicknamed Wally, was left on the island of Valentia on Mars and was spotted by a father and daughter who were out for a walk on Sunday. 1 Wally is said to have been seen in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France Credit: Getty Images – Getty Speaking to RTE after finding them, father Alan Houlihan said the sunflower was the size of a cow or a bull in the water. Experts believe the sunflower originated in Greenland but ended up in Ireland after being guided by the Gulf Stream. 'Extremely tired' The dark cow remained extremely tired and emancipated from the voyage to Ireland with marine biologists who believed it was a young mole because of the size of its tusks. The rare animal stayed off the coast of Kerry to recover before disappearing only to be seen off the coast of Wales days later. The cow has been staying in Wales for almost three months with locals who have nicknamed him Wally. CAREFUL Authorities had to issue a warning for people to keep their distance as crowds gathered in Tenby to see Wally. Local businesses even created a series of memorabilia to celebrate the new resident including glasses, t-shirts and a beer named Tamars Tusk. Earlier this week, Wally was spotted in the town of Les Sables dOlonne in western France. The Facebook page in the cities said he was slightly injured after being hit by a boat. The social media account in the cities explains that Wally is now being cared for by experts.







