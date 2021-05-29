The latest Citizenship Movement of the Center, the entrance behind the doors of the CAA, exposes the fascist nature of the government: The Left | India News





NEW DELHI: Center’s move to verify and approve citizenship applications by members of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh living in five Indian states reveals the “fascist character” of the government and is a way to grant CAA ” back door entry “-2019, Left parties claimed on Saturday.

Centre on Friday issued a newspaper announcement authorizing existing authorities in 13 districts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to accept, verify and approve citizenship applications from members of minority communities coming from Pakistan. Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

As the Center has not yet drafted rules under the Law on Change of Citizenship (CAA) 2019, which was strongly protested by various sections, the order was issued under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship Rules, 2009.

Friday’s announcement lists Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians as the communities that will be allowed. Applications must be submitted online.

“Submission. The rules under CAA 2019 have not been adapted, however the Central government issues the newspaper notice to implement it. Petitions challenging the CAA ‘s Constitutional validity continue to remain unheard. Hope SC takes this immediately and stops implementing the door of the CAA. back, “CPI General (M) Secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a Tweet.

CPI Secretary-General D Raja claimed that the move “fully exposes the fascist character” of the current government.

He said there were major protests against CAA 2019 before the agitators withdrew due to the coronavirus pandemic, while some protests had previously been “suppressed mercilessly”.

“This (recent statehood movement) shows the insensitivity of a government if it pursues its political agenda at a time when thousands are dying every day because of a pandemic. This exposes the government as insensitive, anti-people and anti-democracy. , “he said.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, Secretary-General of the CPI-ML, asked how such an order could be adopted when CAA rules are not yet in force.

“In election rallies, BJP leaders were ‘distributing’ citizenship as they deposited those Rs 15 lakh in each account. Now they are looking for applications from refugees! So if you are an undocumented citizen, you now become a refugees! By the way, do CAA rules exist? “he said.

In December 2019, Parliament amended the Citizenship Act to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to the Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, Christian, and Buddhist communities – but not Muslims – from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Under this law, they will be granted fast Indian citizenship for six years. So far, 12 years of residence has been the standard eligibility requirement for citizenship through naturalization.

The legislation was passed amid strong criticism from the opposition, which has called it discriminatory and sparked mass protests across the country.

The Union Ministry of the Interior has issued a notice under the 2009 rules of the Citizenship Act, 1955, requiring non-Muslims belonging to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and residing in the 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship. The Ministry on Friday evening issued the notice for the immediate implementation of the order under the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Rules drafted by law in 2009.

This benefit extends to minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who meet all the conditions applicable to any foreign national seeking citizenship by naturalization after a minimum of 11 years of residence in India.

According to the CAA, the period for this category was shortened to five years.

“In exercising the powers conferred by Section 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the central government thus instructs those powers exercised by it to register as a citizen of India under Section 5, or to issue a certificate of naturalization under Article 6 of the 1955 Citizenship Act in respect of any person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, residing in the said districts and states mentioned below …., “the new announcement said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos