The party supplies the business run by the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents recorded more than 1 million losses during the pandemic. Party Pieces, which sells decorations and food items for children’s parties, graduation ceremonies and weddings, has lost 1,068 million since its inception, new account records show. Carole and Michael Middleton, two of the company’s directors, said the loss was predictable and largely because of the foundations they had laid to ensure a successful 2021 success. The loss was also attributed to three national coronavirus outbreaks, during which parties and other social gatherings were banned. The company faced a number of challenges during the pandemic and related blockages related to product availability and logistical problems, however, was able to trade long, the account entry said. Recommended Regarding Britains leaving the European Union, the directors said that the Brexit trade agreement had brought new processes in the import and export of goods, but did not significantly affect the company in a negative way. Despite the losses, the couple said they remain fully optimistic about the company’s future, with 50 new product lines to be launched this year. The company has invested heavily in new range of innovative products to create their own brand of Pieces Party owners goods. The first four product lines with over 50 lines are being launched in the summer of 2021 with two new lines to be followed in the fall. It remains a business priority to introduce new ranges constantly, the census said. Although Party Pieces was not launched until 2019, Carole Middleton first came up with the idea in 1987 while seeking inspiration for Kate’s birthday, according to the company website. She realized there was a gap in the market for time-delayed parents like her who wanted to create imaginary holidays for their children. Since then the focus has always been on curing products which are simple, fun and also look lovely: from the brightest balloon bows to the most delicious table decoration, the website said.

