London, Ont., Man facing child pornography charges in international investigation

A 24-year-old from London, Ont., Is facing charges of access to child pornography after police in Germany tracked down an online transaction.

Police say members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information from the National Center for Child Exploitation Crime in early March about an individual who was viewing child pornography on suspicion.

“It started with the German federal police,” said London Police Detective Jeremy Dann. “They investigated a website that was offering child pornography content for sale and launched an investigation. They tracked down the cryptocurrency, which led to a suspect in London, Ontario.”

While police could not disclose details about the alleged website or cryptocurrency tracking, he said these situations are not uncommon.

“Websites that offer child pornography media for sale are common online in certain countries, and that paying for those who receive that media currency from cryptocurrency is common.”

The search warrant leads to drug charges

London police executed a search warrant at a mansion on Saddy Avenue in the south-east corner of the city on Wednesday.

During the search, police found a large number of illegal computers, electronic devices and drugs, including a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin and hydromorphone pills.

Police say there was also evidence that the accused entered child pornography.

As a result of the local investigation, a 24-year-old man from London is facing charges of illegal access to child pornography.

The defendants, along with a 28-year-old from London, are also facing three counts of possession and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. The two are expected to respond to the charges in a London court on August 24.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is required to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).