Sukhbir Singh Badal i SAD – The New Indian Express

from PTI

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Chief Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused the Center of dragging its feet on giving US pharmacy giants Pfizer and Moderna the necessary permits to export their COVID-19 vaccines to India and said that the process needs to be accelerated.

He also asked Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh to place orders directly with companies supplying vaccines instead of waiting to receive doses from the Center.

Badal was speaking at the inauguration of a free ‘seva’ vaccination, an initiative by the Gurdwara Parbandhak Shiromani Committee (SGPC), at the Golden Temple here.

‘Seva’ will be extended to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in the coming days, he said.

The SAD chief accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Singh of failing in their duty to provide vaccines to humans.

Badal expressed surprise at the alleged delay by the Center in granting permission to companies like Pfizer and Moderna to export their vaccines to India and said all necessary approvals should be traced quickly.

Pfizer, which is ready to offer 5 crore doses in India between July and October this year and has sought certain relaxations, including reparations, has developed a series of interactions with Indian government authorities recently including one this week , during which she shared the latest data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for her vaccine in various countries and from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government is considering Pfizer’s claim for damages and will make a decision in the greater interest of the people and for merit, NITI Aayog (Health) Member (Health) said on Thursday.

Badal also asked the Center to waive the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for Covid medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and vaccines.

“I do not understand why the Center wants to make money by taxing medicines and life-saving cars and making them more expensive for people. Even the SGPC had to pay GST for the purchase of vaccines. This should be removed immediately,” he said.

Badal urged Singh to place orders directly with companies supplying vaccines instead of expecting low supplies from the Center.

He said the Punjab government should follow the example of the Mumbai municipal corporation, which used $ 600 billion to buy vaccines, and demanded that the $ 1,000 strokes be bought immediately.

States across the country have reported a shortage of doses of the Covid vaccine and some have been forced to stop vaccinating for certain age groups.

Many countries have also issued global tenders to purchase vaccines.

Punjab nodal vaccination official Vikas Garg had said on May 23 that the state had turned to all vaccine manufacturers for the direct purchase of Covid shocks including Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

While Moderna and Pfizer have refused to supply the vaccines directly to the Punjab government, saying they only deal with the Center, other firms have not yet responded, according to Garg.

Badal rebuked the Congress-led Punjab government for failing to provide relief to the people in this time of crisis and allegedly deceiving them by claiming that it had resulted in a 20 per cent reduction in energy tariffs when nothing was done about it. type.

If the Congress government is really serious about providing relief to the common man and industry, it should give up electricity bills for a six-month period.