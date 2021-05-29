International
HSE PCR ‘Free’ tests may not be used for holiday travel
People cannot benefit from Covid “free” testing by the Health Service Executive before going on holiday, confirmed Minister of State Ossian Smyth.
“The state will not test you for free before you go on holiday,” he told RTÉ on Saturday with Katie Hannon.
He said people will have to rely on private testing for their European Digital Covid Certificate (DCC). Ireland “will be ready” to join the new certification system on July 19, he added.
The Green TD party also confirmed that antigen testing would not be accepted by the Irish authorities for those arriving from abroad – “PCR tests only”.
Sinn Féin transportation spokesman Darren O’Rourke said PCR tests could cost up to € 150 per person and that this has “real implications for the cost of a family holiday” if people are to benefit from both going out and coming back in Ireland.
Minister Smyth said he acknowledged it “would be costly” for international travel but that “vaccines are free”. People who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel without a PCR test under the new EU system.
However, children between the ages of 7 and 18 who have not been vaccinated must have a negative PCR test, according to the government’s proposed travel rules, which will take effect July 19.
Mr Smyth said it was possible that antigen testing – which is much cheaper than PCR tests – could be screened for children of vaccinated parents.
“I will talk to the Minister of Transport about this. I can see that PCR tests for children would significantly increase the cost of a family holiday [but that] it’s politics at the moment. “
Recent coronavirus histories
The State Minister for e-Government also said the country would be in a “stronger” position due to the high numbers being vaccinated when international travel is allowed in July.
Mr Smyth said each week Ireland is “safer”, with 300,000 doses administered last week and she decided to keep up the pace.
He also said the government is aware of the ongoing dangers of Covid-19 as it prepares for a further reopening. “Many times this virus has reappeared when less was expected.”
The minister said the State will look at vaccinating children as part of the national vaccination program, if that is the safe thing to do.
He added that there is still a risk of death and hospitalization for those under the age of 25.
Irish Restaurant Association General Manager Adrian Cummins said he was moving forward with his legal challenge following the Government decision that will see restaurants resume indoor dining five weeks later than hotels.
He said he has divided the hospitality industry into two parts.
He said they are waiting for the minister to sign the legal instrument to allow the hotels to open and once that is done they will go to court to challenge “the piece of legislation about its discriminatory and unfair nature”.
He said while hotels can serve food from June 2, restaurants, cafes and pubs have to wait five weeks.
This is happening during the summer season and that every day matters in the restaurant business, Mr Cummins added.
“At a time when we are short of cash … the big challenge is to keep businesses afloat.”
He also accused the government of removing their pandemic support by September and that they would tell ministers that they should be held in place until next year.
“As we reopen international travel, it will take months, if not years, to return to the level of tourism that benefits Ireland and Dublin rural and regional.”
He said the capital has collapsed in relation to economic activity.
