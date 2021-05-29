Hong Kong exempts executives from quarantine rules





Hong Kong’s borders have been sealed for more than a year and its quarantine rules requiring mandatory hotel stays of up to three weeks are among the strictest in the world. However, corporate executives are now entitled to special treatment. The Cities Insurance and Futures Commission silently published a notification on Friday saying top executives fully vaccinated by domestic companies or their international subsidiaries can apply for an exemption to overcome quarantine when they visit or return to Hong Kong. He did not issue a press release and the announcement did not provide any explanation for the timing or justification of the measure. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor the Hong Kong Department of Health responded to requests for comment Saturday. Chinese territory did not report any new cases on Friday. Although densely populated, it has managed to avoid a complete blockage and has kept its coronavirus load low through aggressive social distance rules and forced quarantine in government facilities for close contact of patients with Covid-19, among others. other measures. Even vaccinated travelers should quarantine hotels for one to two weeks, depending on where they fly from.

The quarantine announced Friday is not the first for corporate executives in Hong Kong; a similar one was released last year for executives from domestic enterprises re-entering territory from mainland China. But it further illustrates how the policies of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, which has one of the largest income inequality gaps in the world, are not being applied equally to all of its 7.5 million inhabitants. Officials have imposed massive blockages and tests after Covid-19 clusters were discovered in slums, where many residents live in crowded apartments with faulty piping and poor ventilation. Critics have accused the government of allowing conditions for the outbreak of the disease, to impose harsh measures on a group that cannot afford them. The government has also repeatedly accused 370,000 or more migrant domestic workers living in the city of violating social distance restrictions, even though major blasts have revolved around groups of wealthy foreigners and locals. In early May, the government withdrew following a controversial order that would require all migrant domestic workers to be vaccinated. But it still went ahead with a plan to subject them to a second round of mandatory coronavirus testing, despite the first round that resulted in only three positives among 340,000 people. The government has said its mandatory testing protocols are based solely on risk assessment and apply equally to anyone working in high-risk locations, including nursing homes.

In other news around the world: Malaysia reached 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the fifth consecutive day of new record infections in the country, according to Reuters. On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that a two-week nationwide blockade would begin in June to fight the latest wave.

Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travelers from 11 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. Starting on Sunday, visitors will be allowed entry from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, announced on Twitter that she received her first dose of coronavirus vaccine at the Londons Science Museum. I am extremely grateful to all those who are playing a part in the presentation thank you for everything you are doing, she wrote. According to government portal, more than 39 million people in United Kingdom have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

Taiwan reported 486 new cases of internal coronavirus on Saturday, according to Reuters. The number includes 166 cases added to the total for the last few days as an adjustment to his infection number following delays in reporting positive tests.







