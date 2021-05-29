Biden’s budget significantly increases foreign aid, diplomacy, but increases defense by 1.7% | Voice of America

U.S. President Joe Biden sent his first formal budget request to Congress Friday afternoon, detailing a proposal to spend nearly $ 6 trillion in 2022 that includes significant increases in foreign aid, diplomacy and climate change while provides a modest increase in Department of Defense spending.

The U.S. will still have the largest military budget in the world under the Pentagon’s proposed request of $ 715 billion for 2022, but the relatively small 1.7% increase drew immediate opposition from Republican defense hawks in Congress, who called it completely inadequate proposal.

In an interview with reporters Friday afternoon, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks said the Pentagon leadership was confident that the budget request positions the Department of Defense to meet a range of security challenges we face today and in the future. .

The massive budget document was accompanied by a message from Biden saying the proposal was in line with a promise he made at a joint congressional hearing in April that America is on the move again and that our democracy is proving it can bring about our people and is ready to win the competition for the 21st century.

Across more than 1,700 pages of spreadsheets, charts and textbooks, the 2022 budget fiscal request reflects Bidens’ willingness to work with allies and contrasts sharply with the administration of former President Donald Trump, who favored a single access to international relations.

From the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change, from China’s growing ambitions to the many global threats to democracy, successfully addressing global challenges will require working together and in partnership with other nations, the document says.

After years of neglect, the budget makes critical investments in diplomacy and development that will restore the health and morale of nations’ foreign policy institutions, as well as America’s relationship with key partners and allies, he says. Diplomacy would once again be a major part of American foreign policy, and America would once again be a leader on the world stage.

Internal focus

While the international elements of the budget proposal are essential, it is no mistake that most of the new democratic administrations focus on the budget is internal.



FILE – Kim Lewis, an associate dean at Howard University in Washington, autographs a US Work Plan sign after attending a discussion at the university with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on May 3, 2021.

The Bidens Plan contains funding for its two major domestic policy efforts: the $ 2.3 trillion US Affairs Plan and the $ 1.8 trillion US Household Plan.

Expenditure proposals are consistently referred to as investments in the future language of the country that tacitly accepts short-term costs, which will drive spending as a percentage of gross domestic product to historically high levels and add more than $ 1.3 trillion in national debt each year for a decade.

At a news conference Friday morning, Shalanda Young, the interim director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the administration does not see rising national debt with the same level of alarm as the so-called fiscal hawks who want to see an end to deficit spending.

For the near and medium term, we believe the most important test of our fiscal health is real interest payment on debt, she said. This is what tells us if debt is burdening our economy and pushing other investments.

Young added, this budget benefits from the fiscal space created by historically low interest rates to make urgently needed investments that will contribute to shared growth and prosperity.

Quick reactions

In Washington, the reaction to the president’s request for a budget broke down in the party’s predictable lines. John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat who chairs the House Budget Committee, called it transformative and said it would ensure that we emerge from these past 14 months of crisis stronger and better prepared for the future than ever before. before.



FILE – Speaker of the House Budget Committee John Yarmuth, D-Ky., Speaks to reporters before the House votes to approve a $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief package during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 26. 2021.

He added, Investing in the American people has always been a good bet, but with low interest rates and high need, it is a sure thing. As past crises have shown, doing very little will cost us much in the end.

Mara Rudman, executive vice president of the Liberal Center for American Progress, said in a statement: President Bidens ‘budget addresses the countries’ most pressing challenges. Along with the benefits outlined in the American Work Plan and the American Household Plan, policies released today will help the country recover from the pandemic and build a clean energy future, while also investing in workers and families who will create longevity, inclusive economic growth.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a Republican response that completely condemned the plan.



FILE – Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.

President Bidens’ proposal would drown American families in debt, deficits and inflation, McConnell said in a statement. Even after massive tax increases, Democrats want to force the American people, they will continue to have government deficits of trillions plus dollars every year. Democrats want to borrow and spend at a rate America has not seen since we had to fight and win World War II. Our debt burden will break all records, eclipsing even the 1940s.

Groups of right-wing activists were similarly upset. Adam Brandon, president of FreedomWorks, issued a statement saying the budget puts the country on a fast track to fiscal catastrophe.

The term fiscal irresponsibility does not even begin to cover it, Brandon said. ‘Intentional malice is more appropriate. President Biden is sacrificing the future of our nations for his political suitability, enabled by devout spenders from all around.

International assistance

After several years in which the Trump administration sought to cut spending on diplomacy and international aid, the Biden administration is planning to reinvest in both. The budget for diplomatic engagement and foreign aid is set to increase to $ 63.8 billion under Bidens’ plan, an increase of $ 6.1 billion compared to last year. That includes $ 58.5 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, an increase of $ 5.4 billion compared to last year.

Budget demand for foreign aid financing will increase by $ 4.4 billion to $ 43.7 billion. Most of this increase would go to bilateral economic assistance, on which the administration proposes to spend $ 28.1 billion in fiscal 2022.

Also on the rise would be funding for multilateral assistance programs, such as the Global Health Program managed by the US Agency for International Development, increasing significantly by $ 1.45 billion to $ 3.5 billion and contributions to multilateral development banks such as International Development Association and African Development Fund, up $ 1.4 billion to $ 3.1 billion.

Funding for international security assistance, including narcotics control, military training and peacekeeping operations, will exceed $ 265 million to $ 9.2 billion in 2022.



FILE – Wind turbine blades catch the breeze on the Saddleback Ridge wind farm in Carthage, Maine, March 19, 2019.

Climate change

In addition to elements related to climate change in the presidents’ infrastructure plan, which includes numerous green energy initiatives, the budget will increase the U.S. commitment to the global fight against a warming planet.

The administration is proposing $ 36 billion more in investment in climate resistance and clean energy, backing presidents who pledge to put the country on a path to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It also includes a $ 1.2 billion contribution to the International Green Climate Fund and $ 485 million to other multilateral climate change reduction programs. This comes at the head of the $ 700 million budget of the State Department and USAID for international climate assistance.

Military expenditures

The federal budget consists of two broad components: the discretionary spending, which Congress must approve each budget cycle, and the mandatory spending, which is required under existing law. The first includes funding for executive branch agencies and programs; the latter consists of expenses for programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

This year’s budget was the first in a decade in which the administration was not constrained by rules requiring discretionary defense spending and discretionary defense spending to grow at the same rate. For that reason, Biden was able to propose a budget that increased non-differential defense spending by 16%, but increased defense spending by only 1.7%.

The U.S. will still have military spending at a level greater than the next 10 largest armies combined under the Pentagon’s proposed $ 715 billion budget for fiscal year 2022, but the relatively small increase drew criticism. harsh by Congress conservatives.

In a joint statement, Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Republican Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, called the proposal completely inadequate.

A budget like this sends China and our other potential adversaries a bad signal that they were unwilling to do what was necessary to protect themselves and our allies and partners, they said in a joint statement.



FILE – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a conference at the Pentagon in Washington, May 6, 2021.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday in a speech before the Chamber of Deputies subcommittee on defense that “this budget provides us with the ability to create the right mix of capabilities to defend this nation and prevent any aggressor.

It allows us to adequately start preparing for the next war, he added. It actually provides us with the ability to pursue the skills we need.

“It strikes the right balance between maintaining current readiness and future modernization,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley told the same session. “It simply came to our notice then [the] the future operational environment and the readiness it will receive in the future for this fundamental change in the character of the war we are currently going through. “

VOA’s Carla Babb contributed to this report.