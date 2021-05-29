World Superbike: Race One Score From Estoril (Updated) – World Roadracing Magazine

WSBK R1 results

WSBK R1 points

More, from a press release issued by Dorna:

Redding avoids Razgatlioglu and Rea in the epic three-way battle Race 1

Redding, Razgatlioglu and Rea duel it in Estoril with the top three covered by less than a second

The first round of the Gaerne Estoril Round proved to be a thrilling spectacle that fell and flowed between the top three at Circuito Estoril as Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) claimed his second MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship victory of the season with three of the first split in less than a second.

Redding and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) both started well, but it was Redding Ducati who got the jump on Rea in the first lap before Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) was able to throw Rea in place second . As Redding and Razgatlioglu broke away at the end of the opening round, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) was able to fight with Rea to pass him on Lap 2, although Rea responded in the following round to be moved back to the podium seats. The trio fought him throughout the race, with Rea on the SC0 tire and both Redding and Razgatlioglu on the SCX tire.

Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) got off to a good start with his SC0 tires, one of six cars that started with that tire, to move from seventh to fifth on the opening lap before descending in order as the riders who had lost positions through Superpole times being deleted making progress; Mahias would eventually finish in 13th place.

Although the battle for supremacy was decided in the middle stages of the race, the Reas SC0 tire seemed to hold longer during the 21-lap race as he put pressure on Razgatlioglu in the final stages. Rea was able to take a run against Razgatlioglu at the start and finish straight, although the Turkish star was able to hold the brake position on the right wing of Turn 1.

This means that Redding claimed his first winnings back-to-back after his victory in Race 2 at the Round Aragon last time, while Rea went to the podium for the 189th time in his WorldSBK career; while his first Kawasakis podium in Estoril since 1993.

Garrett Gerloff (Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK) finished fourth after fighting back on the field after losing early, including a battle with Rinaldi in fifth; Gerloff passing the Italian rider in the final stages of the race to seek a top-four finish. Rinaldi was unable to maintain his pace throughout the race and fell four seconds to Gerloff at the end of the race, but was able to finish ahead of Chaz Davies (Team GoEleven) in sixth.

Dutch rider Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) struggled from the top ten to seek a seventh place as the new BMW M 1000 RR showed strong pace again, ahead of Alvaro Bautista (HRC Team) after the Spanish rider started 18th following the deletion of the Superpol. Tito Rabat (Barni Racing Team) claimed his best WorldSBK score to date with ninth, while Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) secured a tenth finish after losing in the first rounds of the race.

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), the youngest rider on the net, was another rider who had once deleted the Superpole, but the Italian rider was able to come home in 11th place and take home his score on WorldSBK best so far, five seconds away from Leon Haslam (HRC Team). Mahias finished in 13th place with Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in 14th, though the British rider moves in order in the early stages before falling. Kohta Nozane (GRT Team Yamaha WorldSBK) claimed the last available point in Race 1 with 15th place, finishing one second away from Jonas Folger (Bonovo MGM Action).

Isaac Viales (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) came home in 17th place on his first visit to Estoril on WorldSBK machines, while Eugene Laverty (RC Squadra Corse), who had advanced from 13th in the network to run in the top seven lost the front of his BMW M 1000 RR on Turn 4 while fighting van der Mark, forcing the Irishman to drop the order even though he was able to rejoin the race. At the same time on lap 9, another rider who was doing ground, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) crashed into Turn 7 as he also lost time after fighting out of tenth. Like Laverty, he was able to rejoin the race to finish ahead of Loris Cresson (TPR Team Pedercini Racing).

Samuele Cavalieri (TPR Pedercini Racing Team) was one of two pensions in the race after a collision at Turn 7, while Christophe Ponsson (Alstare Yamaha) was the race’s second pension.

P1 Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing Ducati)

I felt pretty good. I wasn’t really confident before the race because I saw that Toprak had a pretty good pace at the weekend and the two Kawasakis were strong enough today, so I wasn’t really confident. I just said ok, start, go to the front and you will have to muscle your way a bit. I was pretty good, but a few small mistakes I was making in Turn 1 were costing me about two-tenths that I would empty and then lose again. Overall, quite happy. The tire type worked well. I went first and then realized that the SCX solution. I was a bit in a panic for a while but he stayed pretty steady and I think I was lucky enough because Torpak had the same tire, only Jonathan with SC0. It was good and somehow got paid here because it was not so corrosive. See tomorrow, maybe try SC0.

P2 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK)

Today, I started really well in the race, but I tried to follow Redding because he was really fast, and his sector is twice as fast, but I tried in the race just to close the gap. On the last lap, my tires had a big drop, but I was fighting again for first place, but not enough. In the last two laps, I see Jonny and Im being pushed back for second because I need these points, I need good points for the Championship. We are happy because we were on the podium again, but we will see it tomorrow because I like this track, I need the victory.

P3 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

I have only come once; I was together in Turn 1, but he braked very deeply, but not losing much or so much to them. Also, Scott forward. Just when Rinaldi passed at first, I just lost touch with the band and I had to work really, really hard to get back to them. Likes like 360 ​​degrees from me because I have never been on the podium here, last year was a nightmare, so it is really taking steps and hopefully tomorrow we make some small changes for race 2.