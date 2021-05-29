Egyptian court delays hearing on Suez ship compensation issue





Photography Photography: The Ever Ship, one of the world ‘s largest container vessels, was seen after it was fully floated on the Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) – An Egyptian court on Saturday adjourned a hearing in a compensation case filed by the Suez Canal authority against the owners of a container ship that blocked the canal for six days in March, giving the parties more time to negotiated, legal sources said. Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container vessels, was blocked across the canal by strong winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) initially demanded $ 916 million in compensation from Japanese owner Ever Givens Shoei Kisen for the disruption caused by the blockage. But earlier this week, the SCA said it would be willing to accept $ 550 million, including a $ 200 million deposit paid to secure shipping and the remaining amount payable through letters of credit. SCA chairman Osama Rabie has said Shoei Kisen offered to pay $ 150 million. A lawyer representing the shipowner said both sides had requested that Saturday’s hearing be postponed to allow further negotiations. Both sides have requested the delay and we have not yet determined any amount for compensation and this will be done after you have held several new negotiation sessions with the Suez Canal, the lawyer said, asking not to be identified. The court has now scheduled the hearing to take place on June 20, SCA said on its Facebook page. Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Written by Nadine Awadalla; Edited by Helen Popper

