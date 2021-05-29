Kerala extends Covid lock by 10 days, sets standard to ease braking | Latest India News





Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended the blockade caused by Covid in the state for another 10 days, stating that he would start restoring restrictions only after the test positivity rate (TPR, the percentage of people who test positive for the infection) falls below 15% for three days. Kerala has been under a blockade for three weeks. Vijayan, like several other prime ministers, had been reluctant to order the blockade and resisted implementing the recommendation because of concerns that the poor would suffer more. But he eventually ordered the May 7 blockade to control the rise in cases. On Saturday, he said the number of active cases has dropped significantly over the past three weeks. We need a blockage to lower it further, he said. Kerala reported 23,513 new Covid cases, bringing the active case load to 2,33,034. With 198 more deaths, the disease has killed 8,445 people in the state. Kerala has a TPR of 16.59% for 1,41,795 samples tested in the state. We will remove the blockage only after the TPR slides below 15 percent for three consecutive days. The active case load will have to be drastically reduced, he said, noting that at least 60% of ICU beds in the state are occupied by people being treated for coronavirus disease. Pinarayi Vijayan said while the blockade will continue until June 9, the government decided to extend some concessions. Jewelry stores, wedding dresses and book stands will be allowed to open for three days a week and industrial and small scale units will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Banks will also operate for three days a day. Several other states are expected to announce their decision to continue the blockade or begin easing rates in the coming days as the daily new Covid cases reported across the country on Saturday were less than 2,00,000. About 80% of India has been under blockade in May due to the second Covid wave. On Saturday, Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa said no decision has been taken to extend the blockade across the state. He added that if people follow the regulations, there will be no need to extend the blockade. All Karnataka districts are currently under a blockade until 6 a.m. on June 7th. The connection will be in effect until June 7. There will be strict restrictions until then. If people cooperate, the issue of extending the blockade may not arise but people should cooperate, that is all, he said. Karnataka registered 20,628 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 4,889 cases in Bengaluru. The total number of active cases in Karnataka was 3,50,066, while the number of active cases in Bengaluru was 1,64,182. The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that shops will be allowed to open for two more hours each day and increase office attendance to 30% while deciding to keep educational institutions and public transport closed. The Meghalaya government on Friday extended the full blockade in the East Khasi Hills district by another week, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

