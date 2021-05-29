The coalition destroys two bomb-laden ships south of the Red Sea





JEDDAH The Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen prevented a Houthi attack on Saturday after capturing and destroying two ships loaded with explosives near Yemen’s Red Sea port of Salif. “The Houthi terrorist militia continues to target civilians and threaten transport routes and global trade by releasing ships stranded in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the Coalition said in a statement issued by the Saudi state news agency (SPA) on Twitter. . The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, has condemned Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias trying to attack civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushayt, Saudi Arabia with a UAV loaded with bombs, which were intercepted and destroyed by Coalition Forces, as reported WAM. In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday, the UAE reiterated that these ongoing terrorist attacks by Houthis reflect their clear disregard for the international community and all laws and norms international. The UAE Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurring actions aimed at the Kingdom’s vital installations and civilian facilities and security, stressing that the continuation of these attacks in recent days is an escalation and new evidence of these militias’ aim to undermine security and stability in the region. The UAE renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on these terrorist attacks and reiterated their stand against all threats to the security of the Kingdom, the stability and security of its citizens and residents. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by the Saudi authorities to maintain the security and stability of the country. The UAE Foreign Ministry also confirmed that the security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is inseparable, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE. In Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militias that continue attacks on civilian facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the launch of an armed drone today towards the city of Khamis Mushay, in an open attack on the sovereignty, security and stability of the kingdoms, posing a serious threat to the safety and security of civilians. He praised the efficiency and vigilance of the coalition forces, which were able to capture and destroy the drone, affirming the solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any action aimed at its security and stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for the international community to take precautionary measures against the practices of the Houthi terrorist militia, which threaten security and stability in the region. In Amman, the Kingdom of Jordan has strongly denounced the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia launching two UAVs targeting southern areas in the Kingdom, while coalition forces managed to capture and destroy them. In a statement issued Saturday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Jordan’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the continuation of these cowardly terrorist acts targeting civilian areas, which constitute a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, affirming Jordan’s absolute stance by Saudi Arabia in addressing all threats against its security and the security of its people. The Jordanian Ministry hailed the capabilities and competencies of the Arab Coalition Forces in intercepting and destroying UAVs. Agencies







