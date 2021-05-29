International
Labor is demanding full details of the housing renovations on Downing Street
Labor has written to quiet supervisor Boris Johnson challenging his decision to clear the prime minister of breaking the rules for his lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment.
Undersecretary of Labor Angela Rayner called on Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial interests, to publish the full details of the renewal.
“The public can not trust the system of registration and declaration of ministerial interests when these interests, debts and payments have not yet been declared,” she told him.
Yesterday Lord Geidt, who was appointed by the Prime Minister, said Mr Johnson had “allowed” without allowing work on his apartment to continue without “more rigorous attention to how this would be funded”.
But he cleared the conservative leader of breaking the rules.
Reports suggest the renovations at No. 11 Downing Street, where Mr Johnson lives with his fiancée Carrie Symonds, cost up to 200,000.
There had been discussions about setting up a Downing Street Trust, modeled on the White House system, which would pay for such work, Lord Geidt found, yet legal advice last year cast doubt on whether it could cover private residences.
In his inquiry, Lord Geidt said Mr. Johnson was unaware that instead of such a trust being established, donor Tori Lord Brownlow had settled the bill.
In her letter Ms. Rayner challenges how Lord Geidt came to his conclusion and called for full transparency.
Asked how no potential conflict of interest had been found, she said the public “would legitimately and reasonably assume that the Prime Minister – or indeed someone – owed a sum of tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds would , or may at least be perceived, to have an obligation to the individual or institution by doing them a financial favor “.
In her letter, she also criticized the decision not to publish some details deemed “no longer relevant”, saying the prime minister himself created a delay by not publishing the ministers’ list of interests.
She told Lord Geidt: “Therefore, this cannot be used as an excuse not to publish this interest.
“Will you now publish this interest, all the details about this interest and these payments, and any correspondence about this interest and these payments immediately?
She added that it was “dizzying” and “honestly one can hardly believe that the Prime Minister apparently had no idea who was funding the work that cost tens or even thousands of pounds”.
The flat report was published along with the very late register of ministerial interests.
Ms Rayner said: “I’m sure there will be no one else in the country who will have done construction work on their residence and not know, or even seek to find out who was paying for it.”
Lord Geidt’s report said that by the end of autumn 2020, it was clear that the establishment of a new trust was still many months away, and in October Lord Brownlow told Cabinet Office officials that he had placed a bill on the works in flat directly with the supplier
Lord Geidt said “The Prime Minister, in my mind, foolishly allowed the renovation of the apartment at No. 11 Downing Street to continue without considering more rigorously how this would be financed.”
But he said the prime minister knew “nothing about” payments for the renovation work, which began while he was in the coronavirus hospital, until media reports surfaced in February 2021.
“At that point, the Prime Minister immediately sought the necessary advice regarding his interests and, as a result, decided the full amount himself on March 8, 2021.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]