Labor is demanding full details of the housing renovations on Downing Street

Labor has written to quiet supervisor Boris Johnson challenging his decision to clear the prime minister of breaking the rules for his lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

Undersecretary of Labor Angela Rayner called on Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial interests, to publish the full details of the renewal.

“The public can not trust the system of registration and declaration of ministerial interests when these interests, debts and payments have not yet been declared,” she told him.

Yesterday Lord Geidt, who was appointed by the Prime Minister, said Mr Johnson had “allowed” without allowing work on his apartment to continue without “more rigorous attention to how this would be funded”.

But he cleared the conservative leader of breaking the rules.

Reports suggest the renovations at No. 11 Downing Street, where Mr Johnson lives with his fiancée Carrie Symonds, cost up to 200,000.

There had been discussions about setting up a Downing Street Trust, modeled on the White House system, which would pay for such work, Lord Geidt found, yet legal advice last year cast doubt on whether it could cover private residences.

In his inquiry, Lord Geidt said Mr. Johnson was unaware that instead of such a trust being established, donor Tori Lord Brownlow had settled the bill.

In her letter Ms. Rayner challenges how Lord Geidt came to his conclusion and called for full transparency.

Asked how no potential conflict of interest had been found, she said the public “would legitimately and reasonably assume that the Prime Minister – or indeed someone – owed a sum of tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds would , or may at least be perceived, to have an obligation to the individual or institution by doing them a financial favor “.

In her letter, she also criticized the decision not to publish some details deemed “no longer relevant”, saying the prime minister himself created a delay by not publishing the ministers’ list of interests.

She told Lord Geidt: “Therefore, this cannot be used as an excuse not to publish this interest.

“Will you now publish this interest, all the details about this interest and these payments, and any correspondence about this interest and these payments immediately?

She added that it was “dizzying” and “honestly one can hardly believe that the Prime Minister apparently had no idea who was funding the work that cost tens or even thousands of pounds”.

The flat report was published along with the very late register of ministerial interests.

Ms Rayner said: “I’m sure there will be no one else in the country who will have done construction work on their residence and not know, or even seek to find out who was paying for it.”

Lord Geidt’s report said that by the end of autumn 2020, it was clear that the establishment of a new trust was still many months away, and in October Lord Brownlow told Cabinet Office officials that he had placed a bill on the works in flat directly with the supplier

Lord Geidt said “The Prime Minister, in my mind, foolishly allowed the renovation of the apartment at No. 11 Downing Street to continue without considering more rigorously how this would be financed.”

But he said the prime minister knew “nothing about” payments for the renovation work, which began while he was in the coronavirus hospital, until media reports surfaced in February 2021.

“At that point, the Prime Minister immediately sought the necessary advice regarding his interests and, as a result, decided the full amount himself on March 8, 2021.”