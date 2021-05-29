Malaysian Covid-19 figures present grim new records after deadliest week, SE Asia News & Top Stories

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia the deadliest week of the coronavirus saw it hit another bleak record on Saturday (May 29th), breaking high levels for infections and deaths on the same day.

The country recorded 9,020 new infections and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, eclipsing the previous record of 8,290 infections and 63 deaths, respectively.

The unwanted registrations came a day after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the entire country would be placed under a two-week total blockade from Tuesday as many Malaysian hospitals are running out of critical care wards for Covid-19 patients.

Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah warned on Saturday of darker days if the current Covid-19 trajectory continues: new cases could rise to 13,000 a day by mid-June, just two weeks from now.

“Help us save the national health care system which is about to be paralyzed if the increase in cases is not controlled,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Tan Sri Noor Hisham on Saturday reiterated his call for Malaysians to stay home, raising his concern about the volume of traffic trying to leave the Klang Valley, which consists heavily of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, in the southern coastal states and eastern.

Meanwhile, business groups have been trying to get details on whether and how they will be affected by the new blockade. But the government did not release any list on what it would constitute as the core economic sector that Tan Sri Muhyiddin said would be allowed to continue to operate.

The government has not yet announced a new financial package to help vulnerable groups such as the poor and day laborers. The Prime Minister has said that a new fiscal package will be announced.

Malaysia’s largest opposition group, the Party of Democratic Action, called on the government on Saturday to introduce a comprehensive fiscal aid package to help groups in need that will be negatively affected by the stalemate.

The connection is the third iteration of the Motion Control Order (MCO) announced by Mr Muhyiddin since the pandemic was tracked in January last year.

The third full blockade, called MCO 3.0, is expected to resemble Malaysia’s first blockade between March and May last year, which saw the government provide a six-month loan moratorium for all Malaysians, wage subsidies for employers and other cash assistance directed to low-income individuals and families, including those who have lost their job.

Calls for a total blockade have been circulating in Malaysia for weeks, including Johors Sultan Ibrahim Ismail who called for a complete targeted blockade, meaning closing smaller areas with high infections.

“For example, the southern areas of Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan could be put under complete blockade for two weeks, followed by other areas such as the east coast (Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan),” he said.

States that are not stuck, he said, can resume economic activity.

In doing so, we are dealing with a number of cases without affecting the economic activities of the country as a whole, Sultan Ibrahim told the Johor Royal press office on Friday.

Former Tunisian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had also recently called on the government to implement a full-blown blockade. While he acknowledged that a deadlock would hurt the economy, Dr Mahathir said it was better than life-threatening for Covid-19, citing poor compliance with workplace health protocols.

The Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Affairs on Saturday urged Malaysians not to stock up on supermarkets and supermarkets before the blockade, as the country has sufficient essential food supplies.