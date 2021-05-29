Mass grave of 215 children found in indigenous school in Canada

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia A mass grave containing the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, has been found on the site of what was once Canada’s largest indigenous residential school.

The school is one of the institutions that carried indigenous children taken from families throughout the nation.

Tk’emlups chief Rosanne Casimir at Secwpemc First Nation said in a press release that the bones were confirmed last weekend with the help of radars penetrating the ground.

More bodies can be found because there are more areas to search on school premises, Casimir said on Friday.

In an earlier announcement, she called the revelation an “unthinkable loss that was talked about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.” It was once the site of the largest residential school in Canada.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and were not allowed to speak their native languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died.

The Canadian government apologized to Parliament in 2008 and acknowledged that physical and sexual abuse in schools was rampant. Many students remember being beaten because they speak their native languages; they also lost touch with their parents and their habits.

Indigenous leaders have cited that legacy of abuse and isolation as the leading cause of epidemic levels of alcoholism and drug dependence on stocks.

A report more than five years ago by a Truth and Reconciliation Commission said at least 3,200 children had died between abuse and neglect, and he said there were reports of at least 51 deaths at Kamloops School between 1915 and 1963 alone.

“It really rediscovers the surface of residential schools and the scars from this legacy of genocide against indigenous people,” Terry Teegee, regional chief of the First Nations Assembly for British Columbia, said on Friday.

British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan said he was “horrified and heartbroken” when he learned of the discovery, calling it a tragedy of “unimaginable proportions” that highlights the violence and consequences of the residential school system.

The Kamloops School operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and ran it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

Casimir said the deaths are believed to be undocumented, though a local museum archivist is working with the British Royal Columbia Museum to see if data on the deaths can be found.

“Given the size of the school, with up to 500 students enrolled and attending each time, we understand that this confirmed loss affects First Nations communities throughout British Columbia and beyond,” Casimir said in the initial announcement. released late Thursday.

The Tk’emlups community leadership “accepts their responsibility to care for these missing children,” Casimir said.

Access to the latest technology allows for a real account of missing children and hopefully it will bring some peace and closure to those lost lives, she said in the announcement.

Casimir said gang officials are informing community members and surrounding communities that they had children attending school.

The First Nations Health Authority called the discovery of the children’s remains “extremely painful” and said in an online post that “it will have a significant impact on the Tk’emlps community and the communities served by this residential school”.

The authority’s director general, Richard Jock, said the discovery “illustrates the detrimental and lasting effects that the school housing system continues to have on First Nations people, their families and communities.”

Nicole Schabus, a law professor at Thompson Rivers University, said each of her first-year law students at Kamloops University spends at least one day at the former residential school talking to survivors about the conditions they had gone through.

She said she did not hear survivors talk about a marked grave area, “but everyone talks about children who did not reach it”.

Australia also apologized for the so-called Stolen Generations – thousands of Aborigines forcibly taken from their families as children under assimilation policies that lasted from 1910 to 1970.

Canada offered those who were taken from their families compensation for the years they attended residential schools. The offer was part of a court settlement.